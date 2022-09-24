WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the National Archives faced unusual scrutiny at her confirmation hearing Wednesday over the agency’s role in the investigation into sensitive documents seized at Donald Trump’s Florida home. Republicans were quick to bring up the matter. ”It wasn’t just the FBI carrying out the raid but it was requested by the National Archives to be able to engage with these records and that triggered something with the FBI,” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told nominee Colleen Shogan. She responded by saying she has not been briefed on the details of investigation. “So I have no information about those decisions or the sequence of events,” Shogan said. Her path to confirmation turned rocky as the GOP continues to demand more information about the FBI search last month of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

