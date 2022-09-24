ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ncwlife.com

DT Tiaoalii Savea appears set to return for Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 opener at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 opener against Cal on Saturday afternoon at California Memorial Stadium (2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea, who sat out last week’s game against North Dakota State, fully participated in warmups. Savea worked...
ncwlife.com

Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 49-31 loss to Cal

The Arizona Wildcats lost to Cal 49-31 Saturday afternoon in Berkeley. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s setback:. * Arizona had won the previous six meetings against Cal. Every game had been decided by seven or fewer points. The last double-figure margin in the series came in 2008, when the Wildcats defeated the Bears 42-27 in Tucson.
