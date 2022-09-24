The Arizona Wildcats lost to Cal 49-31 Saturday afternoon in Berkeley. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s setback:. * Arizona had won the previous six meetings against Cal. Every game had been decided by seven or fewer points. The last double-figure margin in the series came in 2008, when the Wildcats defeated the Bears 42-27 in Tucson.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO