Saratoga Springs, NY

104.5 The Team

SPAC 2023 Wishlist: 17 Country Artists You Want To See In Saratoga Next Summer

The SPAC concert season may have just ended, but it is never to early to stop dreaming about summer 2023 and who you want to see in Saratoga Springs. As far as summer concert seasons go in the Spa City, summer 2022 had to rank among the all-time best. We got to see Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Jason Aldean along with all the amazing opening acts on all those tours.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Frog Alley Brewing announces ‘Frogtober Fest’

Frog Alley Brewing has announced its "Frogtober Fest 2022" schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

How to book a luxury picnic in the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forget glamping because the outdoor trend of luxury picnics are all the rage right now! Starting in May, one mom in Schenectady county began bringing the Instagramable events to life locally. Picnics and Pops is a luxury picnic and events company based in Schenectady and catering to the Capital Region. After […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

A Famous Actor Will Deliver A Lecture In Oneonta Next Month

The author of “They Called Us Enemy” will deliver the Mills Lecture at SUNY Oneonta on Oct. 24th at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Field House. George Takei is the author of the New York Times best-selling graphic memoir that describes his personal experiences of growing up in internment camps in the United States during World War II.
ONEONTA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

MONSTER TRUCKZ coming to Schaghticoke Fair

MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
WNYT

6th annual Saratoga motorcar auction returns

You have a chance to bid on some rare and classic cars being auctioned off in Saratoga Springs this weekend. The sixth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction is Saturday and Sunday, at the Saratoga Casino and Hotel. Organizers say past auctions were so popular, the event has outgrown the Saratoga Automobile...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nippertown.com

Saratoga Giant PumpkinFest Tomorrow, September 24th

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, the Saratoga Springs City Center, and the Saratoga Farmers Market are proud to host the 7th Annual Saratoga Giant PumpkinFest Weigh-Off tomorrow, September 24th, at the Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage. Giant pumpkin growers from the Northeast will again...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls

It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
GLENS FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oktoberfest is back in Glenville

This year's Glenville Oktoberfest returned to Maalwyck Park to celebrate its 13th year. After some COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event is back in full force this year, bringing this annual celebration of German ancestry to the Capital Region once again. Music, bratwurst, sauerkraut and the infamous German Biergarten made...
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rivers Casino & Resort hosting hiring event Tuesday

Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino's Event Center. The casino is looking to fill nearly 50 job openings that span a variety of different departments from entry-level hourly positions, to salaried management positions.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Duck deaths at the Crossings still a mystery in Colonie

Crews in Colonie are keeping a close eye on ducks and geese at the Crossings after a number of the birds were found sick or dead last week. We reached out Monday for an update. The Parks and Recreation Department says they’re still waiting for test results from a national veterinary lab.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, September 26

Today's five things to know include the DEC confirming a "coyote" shot last year in upstate New York was a wolf, a Troy man crashing into the AT&T store in Niskayuna, and an overnight blaze next-door to Troy's famed Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
