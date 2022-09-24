Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors
After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn't gotten the license yet.
SPAC 2023 Wishlist: 17 Country Artists You Want To See In Saratoga Next Summer
The SPAC concert season may have just ended, but it is never to early to stop dreaming about summer 2023 and who you want to see in Saratoga Springs. As far as summer concert seasons go in the Spa City, summer 2022 had to rank among the all-time best. We got to see Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Jason Aldean along with all the amazing opening acts on all those tours.
Frog Alley Brewing announces ‘Frogtober Fest’
Frog Alley Brewing has announced its "Frogtober Fest 2022" schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
How to book a luxury picnic in the Capital Region
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forget glamping because the outdoor trend of luxury picnics are all the rage right now! Starting in May, one mom in Schenectady county began bringing the Instagramable events to life locally. Picnics and Pops is a luxury picnic and events company based in Schenectady and catering to the Capital Region. After […]
Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? We Think So!
I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
A Famous Actor Will Deliver A Lecture In Oneonta Next Month
The author of “They Called Us Enemy” will deliver the Mills Lecture at SUNY Oneonta on Oct. 24th at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Field House. George Takei is the author of the New York Times best-selling graphic memoir that describes his personal experiences of growing up in internment camps in the United States during World War II.
MONSTER TRUCKZ coming to Schaghticoke Fair
MONSTER TRUCKZ is coming to the Schaghticoke Fair from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. The show will feature massive monster trucks destroying cars, flying through the air making mind boggling jumps, the Nitro Motocross Team soaring 80 feet in the air, and for the first time on Earth promises to fire Mikey Mayhem out of a Monster Truck cannon. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be priced at $16.50, and are available on the Monster Truckz website.
Rotterdam food truck event to support those with disabilities
Schenectady ARC, a non-profit organization that supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is holding its fifth annual food truck event. “Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks," is set for October 15 at Via Port in Rotterdam.
6th annual Saratoga motorcar auction returns
You have a chance to bid on some rare and classic cars being auctioned off in Saratoga Springs this weekend. The sixth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction is Saturday and Sunday, at the Saratoga Casino and Hotel. Organizers say past auctions were so popular, the event has outgrown the Saratoga Automobile...
nippertown.com
Saratoga Giant PumpkinFest Tomorrow, September 24th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, the Saratoga Springs City Center, and the Saratoga Farmers Market are proud to host the 7th Annual Saratoga Giant PumpkinFest Weigh-Off tomorrow, September 24th, at the Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage. Giant pumpkin growers from the Northeast will again...
WNYT
Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls
It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oktoberfest is back in Glenville
This year's Glenville Oktoberfest returned to Maalwyck Park to celebrate its 13th year. After some COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event is back in full force this year, bringing this annual celebration of German ancestry to the Capital Region once again. Music, bratwurst, sauerkraut and the infamous German Biergarten made...
Humongous 4 Day Music Festival Coming to the Catskills
Now that fall is here, I guess it’s the end of the big music festivals for a while. Or is it? I’m happy to say it’s not. There is a huge music festival coming to the Catskills next week, and it’s going to be awesome. And I’m talking about all different genres of music. Something for everyone.
Rivers Casino & Resort hosting hiring event Tuesday
Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino's Event Center. The casino is looking to fill nearly 50 job openings that span a variety of different departments from entry-level hourly positions, to salaried management positions.
WNYT
Duck deaths at the Crossings still a mystery in Colonie
Crews in Colonie are keeping a close eye on ducks and geese at the Crossings after a number of the birds were found sick or dead last week. We reached out Monday for an update. The Parks and Recreation Department says they’re still waiting for test results from a national veterinary lab.
Eating at This Clifton Park Restaurant with Kids? Only One Drink For You!
Over the weekend we went out to dinner with another family at Peddler's Bar & Bistro in Clifton Park. It was myself, my wife, Jenn, and our son Ryan, a husband and wife, and their two sons. Before we reached for the menu, I noticed an interesting-looking "flyer" on the table. It was a message to those ordering alcoholic beverages while dining with their families.
Best Italian restaurants in Lake George, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Lake George area, you have a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Lake George, according to Tripadvisor.
Emaciated dog found in Sharon Springs
The Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley said officials will hear the story behind an emaciated dog's condition after he was found in Sharon Springs.
5 things to know this Monday, September 26
Today's five things to know include the DEC confirming a "coyote" shot last year in upstate New York was a wolf, a Troy man crashing into the AT&T store in Niskayuna, and an overnight blaze next-door to Troy's famed Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
New Jamaican cafe opens in Bennington
Island Flavor, a Jamaican cafe, has opened on Main Street in Bennington. The eatery had a soft opening the week of September 12, and its grand opening is scheduled for September 26 at 11:30 a.m.
