coastreportonline.com
Speed friending: Make new connections fast Wednesday
The Associated Students of Orange Coast College is hosting a “Speed Friending” event on Wednesday at the Student Union from 1-2 p.m. Fast-paced and meant to create interactions between many people, “speed friending” is similar to speed dating, and aims to help students meet other students who have similar interests and create new friendships. It will be located on the second floor of the Student Union in room 213.
coastreportonline.com
Sustainability Summit this Wednesday at Planetarium
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley is hosting a sustainability summit at the Orange Coast College Planetarium on Wednesday. The summit will cover topics such as advancing climate action, sustainability, impacts of climate change, adaptation and resiliency. Lunch will also be provided. In addition, there will be a feature on how...
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
Latinos now the majority in the Inland Empire and a new fund aims to boost community investments
The new report also highlights areas of improvement, but remaining disparities including homeownership rates, health insurance coverage, income, and education.
kcrw.com
Will Mission Viejo lose majority of its City Council in just a few days?
Three members of the Mission Viejo City Council may be removed by the end of September — unless the California Court of Appeal gets involved. Last month, a resident sued Councilmembers Wendy Bucknum, Greg Raths, and Ed Sachs for improperly extending their term limits. A judge ruled that the three had 30 days to file or get an appeal — or they would need to leave their posts.
orangecoast.com
In Plain Sight: The Urban Forest in Huntington Beach Central Park
The Urban Forest in Huntington Beach Central Park West. The 2.5-acre park featuring California native plants is located on the southwest corner of Huntington Beach Central Park. Explorer Credit. Jorge Mendoza @cal.euphoria. Behind the Shot. “While on one of my regular runs, I noticed that the white picket fence along...
Riverside County teen crochets her own special quinceañera dress
Fifteen-year-old Noemi Mendez of Cherry Valley says it took months for her to crochet her quinceañera dress. She says she hopes one day the dress will become part of her family's tradition.
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings. The post Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Experts concerned crumbling coast line in San Clemente could be caused by train system
Local experts have continued to express concerns about the increased rate of erosion along the coasts in Southern California, adding constantly operating train systems to the list of factors they see as an issue. After a rare tropical storm made its way through the area, bringing heavy rains and high tide to the Southland in early September, experts took note of a considerable amount of erosion that occurred. As the coast continues to crumble away at a quick rate, they're looking at the train system as a source for concern. The railroad tracks experienced movement due to Tropical Storm Kay. "Subsequent waves and...
spectrumnews1.com
LA agencies failed to spend nearly $150M in federal homeless grants
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The City Council is Set to Vote on Massive Development Projects at the Great Park … Without Any Input from the City’s Planning Commission or Irvine Residents Who Will be Impacted
Pereira’s remarkable “Irvine Master Plan” led to the creation of one of California’s most desirable cities, and arguably the best-planned community in America. However, Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo are systematically unraveling our City’s Master Plan — ignoring Irvine’s long history of good planning and good government. Khan and Kuo are effectively giving away valuable land for massive commercial development in our Great Park.
andnowuknow.com
Stater Bros. Markets Opens Newest Location in Riverside, California; Pete Van Helden Comments
SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Hold onto your hats Southern California, a new retail location has sprouted up! Recently, Stater Bros. Markets announced the grand opening of its newest store in Riverside, California, which will take place September 28. “With this new store in Riverside, we’re reinvesting into the community to...
CBS News
Garey High School in Pomona temporarily put on precautionary lockdown
Pomona police say Garey High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but no reason for the move has been announced. The school went on lockdown around 12:05 p.m. Monday. Police say it is not an active shooter situation, and all students and staff are safe. Around 1:16 p.m. it...
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market update
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Beaumont, California, which is located in Riverside County.
2 OC Women Accused of Participating in Jan. 6 Riot
Two Orange County women have been arrested and charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to court records obtained Monday.
nypressnews.com
Sewage discharge keeps RAT Beach near Torrance closed
A sewage discharge just down a stretch of beach just south of Torrance on Sept. 7, with public health officials keeping the area closed until bacteria levels meet health standards. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took samples Saturday after closing the beach, which showed that bacteria did...
theregistrysocal.com
20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM
IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
longbeachlocalnews.com
City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
