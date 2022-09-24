Read full article on original website
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Semper Fi Golf Tournament (Jackson) One More Light (Henderson) Planetarium Show (Jackson) Wednesday, September 28. Thursday, September 29. RIFA Canstruction (Jackson) Feast in the Field (Henderson) “Oscar and...
14th Annual ‘Remember Me’ walk coming to Jackson October 3
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college hosts a walk to remember victims of homicides. Union University is preparing to host their 14th annual commemorative “Remember Me” walk. The walk’s purpose is to honor survivors of homicides and suicides and remember those lost. The walk’s origins developed...
BBQ, mild, or spicy a local festival offers it all
JACKSON, Tenn. – First it was the barbecue festival and now… Hot wings. One local group hosts their first ever Hot Wing Festival. The Jackson Entrepreneur Group is back with another festival and this time, its hot wings!. “We are having a Hot Wing Festival for the community....
Miss Madison County Volunteer Jewel Bodkins discusses win
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer Scholarship Pageant was held Sunday night, with a large number of the community in attendance to show their support. The event truly showed how hard the contestants had been working beforehand. They displayed their beauty and talent at...
A West TN town celebrates Fall with festival fun
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –A West Tennessee town host its Fall Festival. The City of Humboldt celebrated their 13th annual Downtown Fall Festival today. This fun-filled festival had plenty of games for the children, food vendors, merchandise for sale, crafts booths, and many more activities for the community. The festival took...
Pumpkin patches reopen across West Tennessee as fall arrives
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The temperatures are dropping and the leaves are changing colors, which can only mean one thing: its fall! And just in time for that, our local pumpkin patches across West Tennessee are opening up. “We have a hayride, a petting zoo, corn pit, a hay...
Local nonprofit invites community to drive up, fill up on food essentials for Fall break
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit gives back to help local families in need. “All Things Family, Inc.” held a free “Fall Break Fill-up”, Monday evening. The organization invited the community to come and receive cereal boxes at Destiny Church, on Wallace Road, in west Jackson.
Jacksonians enjoy a symphony under the stars
JACKSON, Tenn.–One orchestra gives a classical twist on some well known hits. An annual event comes to one local church’s lawn. The Starlight Symphony is an annual favorite in Jackson, with music from movie soundtracks, all the way to classical favorites. Sherry Freeman, Executive Director of Jackson Symphony...
Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer have new title holders
JACKSON, Tenn.– Two crowns were awarded to new title holders. The Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Pageant was held Sunday night with a large number of the community in attendance. All of the contestants displayed their beauty and talent at the pageant in hopes of winning the two...
Shiloh event to commemorate 160th battle anniversary
CORINTH, Miss. – A national park will honor the anniversary of a major battle. According to Shiloh National Military Park, the first weekend in October is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth. In commemoration of the anniversary, the park will host special events throughout the weekend. Visitors...
radionwtn.com
Greer To Speak On Henry County Home History
Paris, Tenn.–A program on the history of the former Henry County Home and how the cemetery there was restored will be held this Friday as part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial series. Former Henry County Mayor Brent Greer will be speaking on “The Old County Home: A Welcome Home...
actionnews5.com
Storm damage in Covington leads to cleanup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cleanup is underway in downtown Covington after a storm caused damage. Covington had reports of property damage that happened hours after the event. One person said,” We’re really glad no one was here with the entire square packed.”. She’s grateful the storm rolled...
Local university kicks off homecoming week with color run
MARTIN, Tenn.– A local university paints the streets with all of the colors of the rainbow. To kickoff homecoming week at the University of Tennessee at Martin, the university put on their first ever color run presented by the ROTC program. The event was for all ages, and awards...
World famous musician honored by community concert
JACKSON, Tenn.– A world-renowned musician was celebrated in Jackson this weekend. Friday morning, Gil Scott-Heron was celebrated with a mural reveal and then with a special concert event on Saturday evening in Jackson. James E. Cherry, President of the Griot Collective of West TN, shares the importance of having...
Drag show, Jackson Pride to go on as planned, officials confirm after closed-door meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — One upcoming event has caused controversy for the past couple of weeks, and Monday, some had the chance to voice their opinions in a closed meeting. A private meeting was held at City Hall to discuss the upcoming drag show that’s taking place at this year’s Jackson Pride Festival.
Additional information on the Jackson Entrepreneurs Group events
The Jackson Entrepreneurs Group was created by two Jackson, TN natives. The group works to promote the success of local small businesses while also bringing the community together. To find out about upcoming events to be held by the group, visit their website at www.jackson-entrepreneurs.com or visit the Facebook page...
Peers name Kristen Daniel as Chester County Homecoming Queen
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — This year on the homecoming court is Chester County High School Senior Kristen Daniel. In May of 2020, Kristen was involved in a tragic car wreck in Chester County with three other girls. She was the lone survivor but was not expected to live. The...
Union President talks university’s history, future at Rotary Club meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday, The Old Hickory Rotary Club had a meeting featuring a guest speaker, Union University President Dr. Dub Oliver. The meeting began with prayer and the National Anthem, followed by lunch while various members spoke. Afterwards, President Oliver talked about Union University and Jackson’s history, and...
Mural honoring musician Gil Scott-Heron unveiled in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community honors a world-renowned musician. A new mural was revealed in downtown Jackson in honor of Gil Scott-Heron on Friday morning. Prior to becoming a musician, author, and poet, Gil Scott-Heron spent most of his formative years here in Jackson, were he was one of the first three African American students to integrate Tigrett Middle School.
Tournament brings teams from across the U.S. to the Hub city
JACKSON, Tenn. –Baseball teams from five different states came together to play ball. The West Tennessee Sportsplex held a baseball tournament this weekend. Seventy teams from five different states were in attendance. The tournament started on Friday and ends on Sunday. Teams compete head to head all weekend, to...
