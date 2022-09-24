ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is Pete Davidson Such A Winner With The Ladies? Meet Cute Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Has A Candid Take

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
 2 days ago
Pete Davidson may not be your typical Hollywood heartthrob, but the actor and former Saturday Night Live cast member has caught the attention of numerous big names over the years while amassing his sizable fanbase. Among Davidson’s exes are Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and most recently, Kim Kardashian , which proves that he can definitely get it with the ladies. And his Meet Cute co-star Kaley Cuoco has her own take as to why he’s Mr. Popular.

Having worked closely with Pete Davidson on their romantic comedy, Kaley Cuoco now seems to know the star quite well. When The Big Bang Theory and Flight Attendant actress was asked why she thinks her co-star is so magnetic to women, she noted his kindness as a feature that makes him attractive:

Honestly he's just a really sweet human being. Especially shooting here in New York, he has a lot of fans, and I mean mobs of people as we were shooting, and the guy stops for every single person, he takes a photo with every person, he signs every autograph. He's really generous when it comes to that, and it's a really sweet side to him.

Well, there you have it. According to Kaley Cuoco’s recent interview with Entertainment Tonight during the movie’s New York premiere (where Pete Davidson was mismatched with Cuoco ), the comedian is the real deal. It’s not all about his outward appearance, Davidson, from her experience, is really kind to his fans and people around him in general. Cuoco also shared that while they were filming their rom-com, she felt she was laughing the whole time because he’s “so funny.” Kindness and humor certainly do go a long way.

In the recently released flick (which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription ) Kaley Cuoco’s character, Sheila, finds a time machine in a nail salon in Manhattan and uses it to keep fixing a date she had the night before. Since its release, Cuoco's latest has been met with mixed reviews by critics overall, but many viewers really enjoyed the chemistry between its two leads. CinemaBlend’s own Nick Venable gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 in our Meet Cute review , particularly applauding Cuoco for delivering “another fantastic performance.”

As for Pete Davidson, his already high-profile love life leveled up when he started dating Kim Kardashian last fall. The couple’s relationship ended in August, reportedly due to some long distance issues along with a pretty sizable age gap between them, which allegedly made Kardashian unhappy . But to his credit, Davidson seemingly managed to leave a mark on the reality TV star, as she's since wished him all the best -- likely due to his kind spirit.

Aside from being popular with the ladies, Pete Davidson has numerous projects coming up, including a comedy starring Orlando Bloom called Wizards! , horror movie The Home and an upcoming drama with Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan and Paul Dano called Dumb Money . While we wait for the comedian's next moves (both professionally and romantically), you can learn more about Davidson’s recent projects .

