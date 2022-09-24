Read full article on original website
thetrailblazeronline.net
Opinion: MSU stops skaters
I don’t understand why our college has decided to spend over $6,000 to deter less than 10 people from skating. Morehead State has utilized hostile architecture, an urban design strategy that uses elements to purposefully restrict physical behaviors or engagement with public spaces, to target skateboarders across campus. Their...
WKYT 27
Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
wymt.com
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. man dies in car crash, coroner says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a crash that happened Monday. The Floyd County Coroner’s Office told WYMT the crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The coroner confirmed a man from Prestonsburg died in the...
wklw.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
How you can help thousands of Kentucky kids get coats this Christmas
Christmas is in 90 days, but for many Kentuckians the season of giving has already started. Community activist Devine Carama is raising money to get brand-new coats for kids this holiday season.
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
Lexington church recovering after water main break damage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you take a look inside of Rosemont Baptist Church on a Sunday morning, you’ll see smiling faces and hear the choir singing, all under the bright light of chandeliers. “This is such a wonderful church family. I miss the folks when I’m not here,”...
WTVQ
Mt. Sterling car show raises money for Toys for Tots
MT STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- A car show in Mt. Sterling helped raise money for a good cause. The 3rd annual Fall Fest car show was held at Advance Auto Parts. All money raised with go to the Winchester Fire Department’s Toys for Tots drive. The car owners competed in...
WKYT 27
Sawyer’s Bar & Grill reopening in new location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular downtown Lexington restaurant was shut down due to the economic impact from the pandemic. But now, after 16 months off, Sawyer’s Downtown Bar and Grill is back, and the owner believes he’s in a better location. “You know it’s amazing to me...
WUKY
'Built for our community, but also by our community': Town Branch Park takes shape on the page
Design plans for a world-class park in downtown Lexington have been unveiled, informed by input from thousands of residents. In the heart of Town Branch Park, there will be a plaza with swinging benches under shade trees. Next to that: an amphitheater that will seat 3 to 5 thousand people for shows of all kinds, and that building will also have amenities for daily use like restrooms and a cafe. It’s part of the plan for 10 acres adjoining Central Bank Center.
thelevisalazer.com
THREE ARRESTED IN DRUG BUST IN JOHNSON COUNTY AFTER POLICE UNCOVER “ROULETTE WHEEL” OF VARIOUS NARCOTICS
SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. Three people were recently arrested in Johnson County, KY.,after law enforcement authorities received information and acted upon with their gathered intelligence, leading to the discovery that uncovering of a large drug dealing operation, with not only multiple illegal narcotics, but also enough quantities to get a major portion of residents of Johnson County either high, stoned, and/or tripping.
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Water Assistance Program Available!
Big Sandy Community Action Program has announced a water assistance program, which will run from September 23 through 30 and will assist clients in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties who were affected by the recent flooding. Assistance is first come, first serve until funds have been exhausted. ASSISTANCE...
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
thetrailblazeronline.net
Storytelling returns to Cave Run
After a two-year silence, tall tales drifted once again along the shores of Cave Run Lake. The Cave Run Storytelling Festival returned to Twin Knobs to welcome people from across the world in sharing a variety of stories, comedy, motivation and more. An approximate crowd of well over 700 attendees came to hear the stories in celebration of the festival’s twenty-second year anniversary.
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
WTVQ
1 man dead, 1 in custody after Sunday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 25-year-old Adentokunbo Okunoye. Police say 29-year-old Woody LaPierre was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. —- LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police is investigating a Sunday morning...
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington
The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season. It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8: UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row ...
