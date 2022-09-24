Read full article on original website
thetrailblazeronline.net
Storytelling returns to Cave Run
After a two-year silence, tall tales drifted once again along the shores of Cave Run Lake. The Cave Run Storytelling Festival returned to Twin Knobs to welcome people from across the world in sharing a variety of stories, comedy, motivation and more. An approximate crowd of well over 700 attendees came to hear the stories in celebration of the festival’s twenty-second year anniversary.
spectrumnews1.com
Historically Black community celebrates neighborhood day after summer tragedy
LEXINGTON, Ky. — People in Lexington’s Green Acres park neighborhood are continuing to recover after facing tragic shooting deaths over the summer. A native of Green Acres, Paige Commodore is enjoying the picnic day with friends from Kentucky State University. With a large green and gold banner reading the school’s name and logo on their table, the group greeted guests with smiles and conversation.
wklw.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
WUKY
'Built for our community, but also by our community': Town Branch Park takes shape on the page
Design plans for a world-class park in downtown Lexington have been unveiled, informed by input from thousands of residents. In the heart of Town Branch Park, there will be a plaza with swinging benches under shade trees. Next to that: an amphitheater that will seat 3 to 5 thousand people for shows of all kinds, and that building will also have amenities for daily use like restrooms and a cafe. It’s part of the plan for 10 acres adjoining Central Bank Center.
cntraveler.com
How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail
The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
thetrailblazeronline.net
Opinion: MSU stops skaters
I don’t understand why our college has decided to spend over $6,000 to deter less than 10 people from skating. Morehead State has utilized hostile architecture, an urban design strategy that uses elements to purposefully restrict physical behaviors or engagement with public spaces, to target skateboarders across campus. Their...
WTVQ
Mt. Sterling car show raises money for Toys for Tots
MT STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- A car show in Mt. Sterling helped raise money for a good cause. The 3rd annual Fall Fest car show was held at Advance Auto Parts. All money raised with go to the Winchester Fire Department’s Toys for Tots drive. The car owners competed in...
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
Lexington church recovering after water main break damage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you take a look inside of Rosemont Baptist Church on a Sunday morning, you’ll see smiling faces and hear the choir singing, all under the bright light of chandeliers. “This is such a wonderful church family. I miss the folks when I’m not here,”...
WSAZ
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
wymt.com
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. man dies in car crash, coroner says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a crash that happened Monday. The Floyd County Coroner’s Office told WYMT the crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The coroner confirmed a man from Prestonsburg died in the...
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Plans announced to complete parkway to Prestonsburg
Prestonsburg, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While...
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
Ironton Tribune
South Point roofing company owners charged with theft
Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work. The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work. Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield...
WKYT 27
‘It’s scary times:’ City leader shares concerns with dispatcher shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Lexington city leaders face mounting pressure from the community and first responders about staffing shortages, one councilmember is sharing his firsthand experience of seeing the challenges. Council at-Large Richard Moloney spoke out at Wednesday night’s Urban County Council meeting. This comes after a WKYT investigation...
