Detroit Red Wings preseason game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: How to follow the game
Exhibition opener: Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-0) Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Training camp is over and it's now time to see what the Red Wings are made of. And of course, it's the new-look Red Wings, as Steve Yzerman spent the offseason mixing in new forwards, new defensemen, a new goalie and a new head coach. This is the first of eight exhibitions this preseason.
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Tortorella gets first look at the kids as Flyers top Bruins in preseason opener
With John Tortorella and his staff watching Saturday night's preseason opener from the Flyers' management suite, the club put out a ton of its kids for the head coach to watch. Tortorella, who has vowed "to play the kids," got his first glimpse of them in the Flyers' 2-1 exhibition...
Canadiens News & Rumors: Caufield, Allen, Monahan, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Cole Caufield’s contract extension is a priority for Kent Hughes, the general manager also discussed Jake Allen’s future with the team, and Sean Monahan is expected to see some game action during the preseason. Plus, Montreal’s top...
New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin make NHL Network Top 50 players list
NHL Network is putting together their Top 50 NHL players list and Chris Kreider was the first member of the New York Rangers to make it at 43. Kreider, 31, had an amazing 2021-2022 campaign for the Blueshirts scoring 52 goals (tied with Adam Graves second all-time) and 25 assists for 77 points in 81 games. Kreider also broke the team’s single-season record for the most power play goals (26) and game-winning goals (11).
2022-23 NHL team preview: Toronto Maple Leafs
How you feel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 is a matter of perspective. Sunny side up: it was the best, most memorable regular season in team history. Toronto smashed its single-season bests for wins (54) and points (115), and superstar center Auston Matthews rewrote the franchise record books. His 60 goals leapfrogged Rick Vaive’s single-season Leaf mark of 54. Matthews did it in 73 games, giving him not just the first 60-goal season of any NHLer in a decade but also the highest goals-per-game of any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Matthews became the first Leaf to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.
Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced
Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Blue Jackets fans come out in droves for open practice
The OhioHealth Ice Haus was filled to the brim as fans got the first look at this year's team. Blue Jackets fans got their first look at Johnny Gaudreau in a Blue Jackets uniform Saturday morning, and the Fifth Line turned out in droves to see the superstar winger at the OhioHealth Ice Haus for an open practice.
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
Hart held out of scrimmage, Tortorella talks Allison's fight and more on Flyers
VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers definitely earned their off day Monday. Broken into four groups at training camp, the team held two more scrimmages Sunday and four practice sessions the morning after its preseason opener. Just like Friday, the scrimmages were followed by drills and laps of conditioning. "Why...
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
