hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Men's Wrestling Releases Complete 2022-23 Schedule
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Head coach Tom Brands released the complete University of Iowa wrestling schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes will host eight duals inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season. Here are notes about the 2022-23 season:. – Iowa opens the season hosting Cal Baptist on...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Down St. Thomas, 13-10
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team defeated St. Thomas University, 13-10, on Sunday at Pearl Field in a 10-inning exhibition. The Hawkeyes pitched by committee again, with a new arm in the circle for innings one through nine. Fifth-year pitcher Breanna Vasquez got the start...
hawkeyesports.com
Wesneski, McGuire Earn B1G Player of the Week Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two University of Iowa field hockey student-athletes earned Big Ten Conference weekly recognition on Monday, it was announced by the league office. Wesneski is the Offensive Player of the Week, while McGuire is the Defensive Player of the Week. The duo earned the distinction after...
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: B1G Home Opener vs Michigan
1 – The Hawkeyes host No. 4/4 Michigan on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. It is the ninth time in the Kirk Ferentz era that Iowa has hosted a top five team in Iowa City. Iowa is 5-3 against top five opponents in Kinnick under Ferentz, including winning five of its last six games. One of those wins came against No. 2 Michigan in 2016 – a 14-13 victory.
hawkeyesports.com
Merriweather, Taylor Earn B1G Weekly Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior punter Tory Taylor and senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather have earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors following Iowa’s 27-10 road win at Rutgers. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office, with Taylor earning special teams recognition and Merriweather sharing the defensive honor.
hawkeyesports.com
Defensive Scores Lead Hawkeyes Past Knights
PISCATAWAY, New Jersey – The University of Iowa football team used two defensive touchdowns to pave the way to a, 27-10, victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on Saturday night. The Hawkeyes forced three turnovers and got defensive touchdowns from sophomore Cooper DeJean and senior Kaevon...
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean gets Iowa on the board with magnificent pick-6 vs. Rutgers
Cooper DeJean is a huge playmaker for Iowa’s defense. He stepped up once again early against Rutgers. Already at 2 interceptions on the season entering Week 4, DeJean added another one vs. the Scarlet Knights. While Iowa’s defensive front did apply the DeJean did just about everything else on this play.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Win All 5 At Charlotte Invite
Charlotte, N.C. — The three student-athletes representing the University of Iowa women’s tennis team at the Charlotte Invite wrapped up day two with a total of five wins at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex. Pia Kranholdt and Vipasha Mehra started the day off strong with a 6-2 win over...
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’
It might be weeks before agriculture experts can say with confidence how the state’s corn and soybean yields fared this year, but some of the early harvesters are relieved their yields are better than expected. “The first fields that get harvested are hardly a barometer for what things are going to look like for the […] The post Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Where to Get the Best Cookies in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
The website Love Food recently put together a list of the 'Tastiest Cookie in Every U.S. State," and after looking through the photos, I've never wanted a cookie so bad in my life!. The photo above is a chocolate chip cookie from a place called Scenic Route Bakery in Des...
KCCI.com
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
3 News Now
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
Did I Dance With Luke Bryan’s Wife?
Luke Bryan returned to Iowa for the 13th year for his Farm Tour. Last year, the 'American Idol' judge held his Iowa leg of the tour in Cedar Rapids. This time around, he brought it back around to Boone for the second to last show of the Farm Tour. The...
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
