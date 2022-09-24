James Earl Jones Steps Back From Voicing Darth Vader, Signs Off on Using Archived Recordings to Recreate Voice With A.I.

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Disney replaces James Earl Jones's voice as Darth Vader with AI
Actor James Earl Jones will no longer be tapped to voice his iconic Star Wars character Darth Vader thanks to artificial intelligence. The 91-year-old actor has already provided plenty of archival recordings via the films that began in 1977, television series, animated programs, video games, and Disney's various theme park rides. Now, Ukrainian start-up Respeecher will combine those recordings with artificial technology to provide a voice for Darth Vader that sounds similar to Jones's voice.
hypebeast.com
James Earl Jones Reportedly Signed Over Rights of Darth Vader's Voice to AI Company
James Earl Jones has reportedly stepped back from voicing Darth Vader after over 40 years. According to a story from Vanity Fair, which focuses on the Ukrainian start-up company Respeecher, the 91-year-old “signed off” on utilizing Respeecher’s AI technology to recreate his voice as Darth Vader. The company used the tech and Jones’ archival recordings to bring Vader to life in the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series, although the actor himself guided the performance and will continue to give advice to Respeecher for its future work with Vader.
tatler.com
U.K.・
AI to take over the voice of Darth Vader
Artificial intelligence will take over one of the most iconic voices in the history of film after the actor who voiced Darth Vader signed over the rights to his voice to an AI startup.James Earl Jones, who made his debut as the Star Warsvillain in 1977, reportedly agreed to allow Ukrainian firm Respeecher to clone his voice and record new lines for the Disney-owned films and series.At 91-years-old, Mr Earl Jones told sound engineers that he “was looking into winding down”, according to a report from Vanity Fair, allowing them to explore new ways to keep the character going.The voice...
James Earl Jones Retires As Darth Vader But Makes Cool Move To Keep Voice Alive
The end of an era for one of cinema's greatest villains ushers in a high-tech encore.
hypebeast.com
Ars Technica
Darth Vader’s voice will be AI-generated from now on
During the creation of the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, James Earl Jones signed off on allowing Disney to replicate his vocal performance as Darth Vader in future projects using an AI voice-modeling tool called Respeecher, according to a Vanity Fair report published Friday. Jones, who is 91, has voiced the...
NewsTimes
ComicBook
wegotthiscovered.com
James Earl Jones: 5 Things About The Darth Vader Voice Actor, 91, Retiring From The Role
James Earl Jones, 91, is retiring after voicing the iconic role of Darth Vader from the Star Wars movies for almost 40 years. The talented and hardworking actor recently signed off on using archived recordings of his young voice to recreate the character in future productions of Lucasfilm projects through artificial intelligence synthetic speech technology, according to Variety. “He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character,” Matthew Wood, a Lucasfilm veteran of 32 years, told the outlet. “So how do we move forward?”
