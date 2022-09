ST. PETERSBURG -- The last two nights, the Rays' lineup seemingly had an answer for everything the Blue Jays threw their way. They scored early and often on Thursday. They rallied late on Friday. They erased deficits and padded leads, and they put up at least 10 runs in back-to-back games for just the third time in the last four seasons.

