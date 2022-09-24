ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Odessa, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLUC

Michigan State Police investigate death threat to congressional candidate Bob Lorinser

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are investigating after congressional candidate Bob Lorinser received a death threat online. On Thursday, September 22, in a text response to an event in Elk Rapids, an unknown person said: “I am going to assassinate Dr. Bob Lorinser during this event, using a Remington .270 rifle from the rooftop of a nearby building, the moment he exits his vehicle.”
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Driver's license restoration clinic coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. — A Road to Restoration clinic is coming to Saginaw to help drivers with suspended licenses determine what steps they need to take to restore their driving privileges. The clinic will be hosted by. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) Department of Attorney General. United Way of...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Odessa, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Ionia County, MI
Ionia County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, domestic violence

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and has since been arraigned in court. The charges stem back to a suspicious […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
wnmufm.org

Missing NMU student found dead at accident scene

L'ANSE TOWNSHIP, MI— Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post are investigating a traffic accident that took the life of a Northern Michigan University student. On Thursday, troopers assisted NMU Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a search of a missing person. Public Safety had called the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office to request a wellbeing check in L’Anse for Virgil Mongozid, 18. He was allegedly involved in an incident investigated by NMU officers the night before. Troopers and officers from the KBIC PD contacted Mongozid’s sister, who said she hadn’t seen him since 2 a.m. that day.
MARQUETTE, MI
WNEM

Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Abortion Rights#Violent Crime#Right To Life Of Michigan#The Reproductive Freedom
nbc25news.com

Midland Police warn of police impersonation scam

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Police Department is warning the public of a new phone scam. The police say that someone has been calling Midland residents pretending to be Community Relations Officer Brennon Warren. Warren says that there have been several complaints from residents saying the caller said to pay...
MIDLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
100.7 WITL

September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a deer leap over a moving car. According to authorities, a trooper from the Fifth District encountered a small herd of deer crossing the road. No deer were struck by any vehicles. The dashboard camera captured one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy