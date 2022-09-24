Read full article on original website
WLUC
Michigan State Police investigate death threat to congressional candidate Bob Lorinser
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are investigating after congressional candidate Bob Lorinser received a death threat online. On Thursday, September 22, in a text response to an event in Elk Rapids, an unknown person said: “I am going to assassinate Dr. Bob Lorinser during this event, using a Remington .270 rifle from the rooftop of a nearby building, the moment he exits his vehicle.”
Williamston man arrested in connection to suspicious death in May 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Williamston man was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for the crime of torture and domestic violence. According to a news release from the Williamston Police Department, this arrest is in connection to an ongoing investigation into...
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
nbc25news.com
Driver's license restoration clinic coming to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. — A Road to Restoration clinic is coming to Saginaw to help drivers with suspended licenses determine what steps they need to take to restore their driving privileges. The clinic will be hosted by. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) Department of Attorney General. United Way of...
Williamston man arrested for torture, domestic violence
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and has since been arraigned in court. The charges stem back to a suspicious […]
nbc25news.com
State Police looking for a missing/endangered autistic man in Mt. Pleasant area
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post are looking for a missing/endangered autistic man. Jeremiah Bristow was last seen Monday morning around 11 a.m. near Jamestown Apartments before he took a bus ride to Veterans Memorial Library. He is described as:. 26-year-old white male.
wnmufm.org
Missing NMU student found dead at accident scene
L'ANSE TOWNSHIP, MI— Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post are investigating a traffic accident that took the life of a Northern Michigan University student. On Thursday, troopers assisted NMU Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a search of a missing person. Public Safety had called the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office to request a wellbeing check in L’Anse for Virgil Mongozid, 18. He was allegedly involved in an incident investigated by NMU officers the night before. Troopers and officers from the KBIC PD contacted Mongozid’s sister, who said she hadn’t seen him since 2 a.m. that day.
WNEM
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
nbc25news.com
Midland Police warn of police impersonation scam
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Police Department is warning the public of a new phone scam. The police say that someone has been calling Midland residents pretending to be Community Relations Officer Brennon Warren. Warren says that there have been several complaints from residents saying the caller said to pay...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
nbc25news.com
VIDEO: CMU Police & Mt. Pleasant Public Safety challenge each other with "Dad Jokes"
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - You have heard of police departments facing off against each other in sporting events, but what about comedy?. CMU Police and City of Mt. Pleasant Public Safety faced-off in a head-to-head battle of "Dad Jokes", with a goal of not laughing.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
Elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan shot after 'heated conversation,' pro-life group says
An elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan was shot in the shoulder while canvassing a neighborhood to discuss an abortion ballot proposal, according to the Right to Life of Michigan. The "victim said that she was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a residence during a heated conversation, and that the...
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
84-year-old pro-life volunteer shot after heated conversation in Ionia County
A pro-life volunteer going door-to-door in Ionia County was shot while attempting to walk away from a verbal altercation on Tuesday, officials said.
nbc25news.com
Muskegon man, 4 kids taken to hospital after rollover crash in Ottawa County
POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon man and four children were taken to the hospital Sunday after rolling off of I-96 in Polkton Township. Suspect on the run: Police search for man suspected of armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business. The 41-year-old driver lost control of his Honda and...
Multiple cars catch fire at Grandville Meijer
Multiple cars caught fire at a Grandville Meijer on Monday.
Campaign: Death Threat Sent to Dr. Bob Lorinser Prior to Hosting Antrim County Event
The Campaign of Dr. Bob Lorinser, a candidate for US Congress in Michigan’s 1st District, says Lorinser was sent a death threat. The campaign says they received a text message reply on Sept. 22 to an event invitation in Elk Rapids. The sender said they were going to assassinate Lorinser during the event the moment he exits his vehicle.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a deer leap over a moving car. According to authorities, a trooper from the Fifth District encountered a small herd of deer crossing the road. No deer were struck by any vehicles. The dashboard camera captured one...
