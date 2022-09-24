Read full article on original website
Kyle Larson has drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway
Kyle Larson has a drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway. Larson is not a fan of the racetrack at Texas Motor Speedway, which has faced complaints from numerous drivers. TMS held two Cup Series events this season — the All-Star Race and Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The All-Star Race is headed to North Wilkesboro next year, which gives Speedway Motorsports (owners of Texas Motor Speedway) about a year to make changes to their track.
Tyler Reddick Wins at Texas Motor Speedway One Week After Being Eliminated from Playoffs
Another race, another spoiler. Tyler Reddick was eliminated just one week ago and now he’s taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway. It was an ugly race. This one took about a fourth of Sunday to get through with. 500 miles is no joke, folks! NASCAR in the hot heat of Texas gets messy.
Kyle Larson Proposes a Radical Change With Indirect NASCAR Playoff Implications
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson wants to knock down Texas Motor Speedway and start over. The post Kyle Larson Proposes a Radical Change With Indirect NASCAR Playoff Implications appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings
The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. What drivers said during and after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup...
Reddick wins NASCAR playoff race in long, tiring Texas day
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tyler Reddick opened the round of 12 in NASCAR’s playoff with a victory at Texas on Sunday, winning a week after being one of the first four Cup drivers knocked out of title contention. After none of the contenders won the first three...
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs advance to the Round of 12 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is the 30th Cup race this year and the first points-paying event held at the 1.5-mile tri-oval located just outside Fort Worth, Texas. Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR All-Star exhibition back in May.
Tyler Reddick gets a consolation prize of sorts by winning Cup race at Texas
Unfortunately, the win comes one race too late, as Reddick was eliminated from advancing in the playoffs after the opening round.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Fantasy Picks: Best Texas Motor Speedway Drivers for DraftKings
It’s time for the NASCAR Cup Series to visit the Lone Star State, kicking off the next round of the playoffs. Let Frontstretch.com's Joy Tomlinson guide you through some daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings advice for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, the first race in the Round of 12 airing Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Noah Gragson Wins Historic Fourth Race In a Row as Big Wrecks Shake Up Playoff Field at Texas
What seemed like a rather standard race ended up being anything but, as Noah Gragson wins his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series race in a row. This is quite the streak. No other driver in any of the national series can say that they have a winning streak of four or more races. That’s something that just belongs to Gragson so far in 2022.
CBS Sports
NASCAR Playoffs at Texas: Tyler Reddick wins attrition-filled 2022 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
One week ago at Bristol, Tyler Reddick's chances at the 2022 Cup Series championship came to an end when he was collected in a crash that eliminated him from the NASCAR Playoffs by two points. But while Reddick's championship hopes have gone by the wayside, Driver No. 8 himself certainly hasn't.
