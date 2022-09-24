Seenos, Grayson, Concord Police join with Christian Nationalist PAC to support Concord Council candidate

Read full article on original website
Newsom OKs name change for SF law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor […]
Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law
SACRAMENTO -- Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo.While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the pandemic, occasionally, a student entering first grade at Golden Empire didn't attend kindergarten at all, Randazzo said. Nearly two-thirds of students at the Sacramento school are English learners."Those kids just start out having to climb uphill," she said. "They need a lot of support to be successful."Randazzo always...
Peskin apologizes for comments about trans candidate
Supervisor Aaron Peskin issued an apology to the transgender and LGBTQ communities Sunday, apparently for comments he made in The Examiner last week. In explaining his recently-announced endorsement of Supervisor Matt Dorsey over challenger Honey Mahogany, Peskin said that the “people who I think are real people and who are human and aren’t the stereotype of a political climber are people who are interesting to me, and people who I think are worthy of support.” ...
Concord’s plans for $19 million in federal relief funds
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 24, 2022) — The City Council is expected to allocate $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at the Sept. 27 meeting. According to the staff report, the Ad Hoc Committee of Mayor Dominic Aliano and Councilmember Laura Hoffmeister is making the following recommendations to the full council for approval:
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
Just how much will UC Berkeley cost you?
The University of California at Berkeley (known as UC Berkeley) is located in sunny California, and is known for its high standards for academic excellence. UC Berkeley tuition for the 2021-22 school year for in-state students was $14,226, and $43,980 for out-of-state students. Compare this to the national average of...
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
San Francisco firefighter faces disciplinary action for wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' t-shirt
SAN FRANCISCO -- A firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department is facing disciplinary action after being seen on department business wearing a t-shirt with the conservative slogan "Let's Go Brandon" printed on the back.The phrase has become a not-so-secret conservative code representing something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." The slogan is all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials and signal they're in sync with the party's base. Twitter user @docinsf on Saturday morning posted the photos of the three firefighters seen at Noe and 18th Streets in San Francisco. While two of the firefighters...
Deadly violence in Oakland spikes, officials ask federal government for help
Violence in Oakland is rising, the city recorded nine homicides in the last seven day. The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. Police arrived at a shooting scene just after 7 a.m. on the 900 block of Brockhurst Street. A 36-year-old from Vallejo died from his injuries. Then later, around 6 p.m. a San Francisco man was shot and killed in Concordia Park.
Shootings provide another reality check for San Francisco’s failing mayor
Just in time for election season, San Francisco is confronting yet another spike in murders and shootings on city streets. Despite a tough new tone from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — Mayor London Breed’s handpicked prosecutor — the cycle of crime continues unabated, providing a bloody reality check for voters and politicians alike. On Monday, two women were shot at 23rd and Valencia, within sight of the Mission’s trendy Beretta restaurant. One was hospitalized with grave, life-threatening injuries. Over a two-week period early this month,...
Fourteen people died on San Jose streets — in one month
Santa Clara County might see another record breaking year in homeless deaths, with 14 people dying on the streets in September alone. As of Friday, 167 unhoused people have died in Santa Clara County this year—roughly 73% of them died in San Jose, according to county’s data. The number is following an alarming trend the region has seen in the last decade.
Mayor Breed Accuses Her Reform-Minded Police Commission Appointee of Dishonesty
One of Mayor London Breed’s political appointees to the Police Commission is quickly learning what it means to cross her. Less than a year ago, Breed hailed Max Carter-Oberstone as a “tireless advocate” for reform when she placed him on the Police Commission. Now the mayor is...
Planning Commission to hold community workshop on Stoneridge Mall framework process
The Pleasanton Planning Commission is set to hold a Stoneridge Mall framework workshop on Monday at 6 p.m. to review and accept public input on developing housing at the shopping center. The City Council had included the mall in its 2023-31 Housing Element site list to serve as a location...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said one of her appointees lied. He's firing back.
The spat is notable given Breed's about-face on public safety and questions around the loyalty she expects from appointees.
Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday
A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
SFFD to look into photo that appears to show on-duty fire fighter wearing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirt
The San Francisco Fire Department today responded to a tweet from someone sharing a picture of what appears to be an on-duty firefighter wearing a shirt with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” on the back.
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
San Francisco Police Are Spying on Drug Dealers From Office Buildings, Apartments
San Francisco police have been given access to private offices and apartment buildings to spy on drug dealers, according to correspondence seen by The Standard from a building involved. The communications seem to offer further evidence that the city is cracking down on dealers in the wake of an unprecedented...
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
