Invasive, crop-eating, and foul-smelling stink bugs could become more widespread in the US due to climate change, a new study has warned.The research, published recently in the journal Pest Management Science, found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) in the US by about 70 per cent.Scientists, including those from the Washington State University, assessed data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. “Every system will change with climate change, so the fact that you can grow garbanzo beans, lentils or wheat...

ANIMALS ・ 8 HOURS AGO