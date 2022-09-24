ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martin
Person
Tim Houston
The Weather Channel

September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect

Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Montanan

A river runs through it … no longer

By now it’s becoming undeniable that mankind is not succeeding at mitigating the planetary consequences of our continuous and increasing pollution of Earth’s natural systems. From mountaintop to ocean shore to the upper atmosphere, the deleterious effects are stacking up and interacting in ways we seem incapable of understanding or positively influencing. And no, it […] The post A river runs through it … no longer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Atlantic Canada#Wind Speeds#Power Lines#Extreme Weather
The Conversation U.S.

Typhoon Merbok, fueled by unusually warm Pacific Ocean, pounded Alaska's vulnerable coastal communities at a critical time

The powerful remnants of Typhoon Merbok pounded Alaska’s western coast on Sept. 17, 2022, pushing homes off their foundations and tearing apart protective berms as water flooded communities. Storms aren’t unusual here, but Merbok built up over unusually warm water. Its waves reached 50 feet over the Bering Sea, and its storm surge sent water levels into communities at near record highs along with near hurricane-force winds. Merbok also hit during the fall subsistence harvest season, when the region’s Indigenous communities are stocking up food for the winter. Rick Thoman, a climate scientist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, explained why...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Stink bugs spreading rapidly to new parts of US due to climate change, study warns

Invasive, crop-eating, and foul-smelling stink bugs could become more widespread in the US due to climate change, a new study has warned.The research, published recently in the journal Pest Management Science, found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) in the US by about 70 per cent.Scientists, including those from the Washington State University, assessed data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. “Every system will change with climate change, so the fact that you can grow garbanzo beans, lentils or wheat...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC News

Three rivers across the globe are under threat

From powering towns with electricity to supplying people with food and water, rivers are the lifelines of modern civilization. But relentless heat waves and drought have caused the vital waterways to dry up. A global special report on the water emergency affecting billions around the world. NBC Correspondents Steve Patterson, Matt Bradley, and Janis Mackey Frayer are at the Colorado River, the Rhine River in Germany, and the Yangtze River in China to see the effect of climate change on three rivers critical to their regions.Sept. 25, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy