Erie, PA

Kids compete in fishing contest for National Hunting and Fishing Day

By Matt Mathias
 2 days ago

In honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day, the Erie County Public Library along with the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie hosted a fishing contest for children and teens Saturday.

It took place at the republic access dock by the Blasco Library. The S.O.N.S. provided fishing poles and tackle that remain at the library year-round and are available for people to freely check out and use.

“We love to have kids involved in any outdoor activities to get them moving, get them going. With school going, they tend to wanna just veg out after the long school week, but like I said, everybody’s here enjoying the beautiful weather we have today,” said Ron Salisbury, Blasco Library clerk.

The S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie have been doing events like this all summer and have a few left before the weather turns.

#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Lake Erie#Family Activities#National Hunting
