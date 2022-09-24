Read full article on original website
NDSU Volleyball Upends South Dakota in Five-Set Thriller
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State volleyball extended its win streak to three matches after upending South Dakota, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Syra Tanchin paced the Bison (10-5, 3-0 Summit) with her sixth double-double of the season with a career-high 26 kills and 11 digs. She also added three service aces and a .375 hitting percentage to her stat line. Michelle Glover totaled 18 kills with a .577 hitting percentage and match-high four blocks. Kelley Johnson contributed a match-high 55 assists with 10 digs, while Ali Hinze tallied 12 digs and 11 kills.
North Dakota State Hosts Youngstown State for Homecoming Game Saturday
THIS WEEK: North Dakota State (3-1, 1-0 MVFC) hosts Youngstown State (2-1, 0-0 MVFC) in the annual homecoming game this Saturday, Oct. 1. Game time is 1 p.m. at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700). TICKETS: Tickets for NDSU home games are available online at GoBison.com/tickets or by...
Simonich, Bison Pace Field On Day One of Zach Johnson Invitational
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The North Dakota State men's golf team and sophomore Ian Simonich led the way on day one of the Zach Johnson Invitational hosted by Drake at the Glen Oaks Country Club. Simonich fired rounds of 67 and 68 on the par-71 course to take...
NDSU Falls In Omaha In Final Seconds Heartbreaker
OMAHA, Neb. – The North Dakota State women's soccer team dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to Omaha Sunday afternoon in Summit League play. After the Bison (4-5-3, 0-2-0 Summit League) had just leveled the game minutes before, Omaha (2-6-3, 1-0-1 Summit League) found the game winner on a quick break with seven seconds left, as Sophia Green's shot was too strong for Abby Wilkinson, who got a hand on the ball, but could not push the shot wide.
