FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State volleyball extended its win streak to three matches after upending South Dakota, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Syra Tanchin paced the Bison (10-5, 3-0 Summit) with her sixth double-double of the season with a career-high 26 kills and 11 digs. She also added three service aces and a .375 hitting percentage to her stat line. Michelle Glover totaled 18 kills with a .577 hitting percentage and match-high four blocks. Kelley Johnson contributed a match-high 55 assists with 10 digs, while Ali Hinze tallied 12 digs and 11 kills.

FARGO, ND ・ 15 HOURS AGO