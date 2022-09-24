ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

suncoastnews.com

Pasco County issues evacuations for Zones A, B, C

Pasco County is issuing a mandatory evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County and voluntary evacuations for other areas as Hurricane Ian churns off the Gulf Coast. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected to impact Pasco County later this week. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for those...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County residents prepare for hurricane

Darlene Reynolds sat behind the wheel of her Dodge Ram and inched her way forward every minute or so to get a dozen sandbags supplied by Citrus County. If Hurricane Ian hits nearby, the storm will be the first she would face as a new resident in the county, having moved to Citrus Springs just a year ago.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is coming, and there’s not a moment to lose. That’s the gist of the message from County Administrator Jeff Rogers regarding what residents need to do on this Tuesday. By Wednesday at about noon, Rogers said to expect the arrival of tropical storm force winds that...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

In addition to staffed sandbag sites, Citrus County opening self-serve sandbag sites

In preparation for Tropical Storm Ian, two self-serve sandbag sites will open at noon Monday, Sept. 26. These sites will be located at Floral Park in Floral City and Bicentennial Park in Crystal River. Self-serve sites are open 24 hours but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Citizens wishing to take advantage of the self-serve sites will need to bring a shovel.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
naturecoaster.com

Hernando County Emergency Alert

Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 1 with 80 mph maximum wind speed, and is 510 miles south of Fort Myers moving Northwest at 13 mph. The earliest arrival for the Nature Coast area is Tuesday evening. The angle of the storm’s approach could mean a larger storm surge threat...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Hurricane Ian – School Closures

Brooksville – In preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Hernando County, the local Emergency Operations Center has issued an emergency order establishing multiple shelters for those who will be evacuating from low-lying areas, mobile or manufactured homes. In order to prepare schools as shelters, Hernando Schools...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco County announces opening of shelters ahead of Ian

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone needing to leave their home before Hurricane Ian’s arrival, shelters will be opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Pasco County. For anyone with pets, the shelters at Fivay, River Ridge, Sunlake, Wiregrass Ranch and Fasano Regional Hurricane Center will allow them. Click here for the supplies you should bring with your pet.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando declares local state of emergency

BROOKSVILLE – A local state of emergency has been declared for Hernando County, in the expectation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, which currently is south of Cuba but is expected to turn north. EOC Alert from Hernando County — Emergency Management Director James Coleman said the area has...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
naturecoaster.com

Citrus County BOCC Issues State of Emergency

The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has issued a local state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian. No closures have been announced at this time. The regular BOCC meeting and final budget hearing will be held as scheduled on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Two self-serve sandbag sites...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Evacuation routes get busy

Zone A is under a mandatory evacuation, and Zone B is voluntary. That is almost all of the South Tampa area and plenty of people aren't waiting around.
TAMPA, FL

