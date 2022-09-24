Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County issues evacuations for Zones A, B, C
Pasco County is issuing a mandatory evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County and voluntary evacuations for other areas as Hurricane Ian churns off the Gulf Coast. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds are expected to impact Pasco County later this week. Mandatory evacuations have been issued for those...
Citrus County Chronicle
County residents prepare for hurricane
Darlene Reynolds sat behind the wheel of her Dodge Ram and inched her way forward every minute or so to get a dozen sandbags supplied by Citrus County. If Hurricane Ian hits nearby, the storm will be the first she would face as a new resident in the county, having moved to Citrus Springs just a year ago.
hernandosun.com
Self-serve sandbag sites are open to help prepare for the upcoming hurricane
In preparation for Impacts from Tropical Depression 9, sandbag locations will open Sunday, September 25, 2022 beginning at 12pm. A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at the following locations. Please bring your own shovel. Linda Pedersen Park. 6300 Shoal Line Blvd. Spring Hill, FL 34609. Anderson Snow...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is coming, and there’s not a moment to lose. That’s the gist of the message from County Administrator Jeff Rogers regarding what residents need to do on this Tuesday. By Wednesday at about noon, Rogers said to expect the arrival of tropical storm force winds that...
How to find your evacuation zone
Here is where you can find your evacuation zone and information on local shelters, in the event an evacuation is ordered in your county.
Pasco County Declares State Of Local Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Hurricane Ian. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary
Citrus County Chronicle
In addition to staffed sandbag sites, Citrus County opening self-serve sandbag sites
In preparation for Tropical Storm Ian, two self-serve sandbag sites will open at noon Monday, Sept. 26. These sites will be located at Floral Park in Floral City and Bicentennial Park in Crystal River. Self-serve sites are open 24 hours but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Citizens wishing to take advantage of the self-serve sites will need to bring a shovel.
Pasco County Hurricane Shelters Opening Tuesday
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County is opening hurricane shelters for anyone who needs to leave their homes ahead of Hurricane Ian and has nowhere else to stay. The following shelters will open Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10 a.m.: Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial
Local tolls suspended, workers clearing roads to ease evacuations
TAMPA, Fla — Transportation workers are making sure that the path is clear for people who might be trying to evacuate to escape the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian. Construction crews have been opening lanes and removing possible hazards. Seventeen construction cranes that had been working on the new...
Pinellas County Sheriff Restricting Access To Barrier Islands In Preparation For Hurricane Ian
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas deputies will be restricting access to the Pinellas County barrier islands starting at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Only residents or citizens with legitimate businesses will be allowed access. The restricted access will
naturecoaster.com
Hernando County Emergency Alert
Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 1 with 80 mph maximum wind speed, and is 510 miles south of Fort Myers moving Northwest at 13 mph. The earliest arrival for the Nature Coast area is Tuesday evening. The angle of the storm’s approach could mean a larger storm surge threat...
hernandosun.com
Hurricane Ian – School Closures
Brooksville – In preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Hernando County, the local Emergency Operations Center has issued an emergency order establishing multiple shelters for those who will be evacuating from low-lying areas, mobile or manufactured homes. In order to prepare schools as shelters, Hernando Schools...
Citrus County Schools To Close Wednesday And Thursday For Hurricane Ian
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Citrus County Schools is working closely with the Citrus County Emergency Operations Center to prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. After the most recent emergency operations meeting, it has been determined to close schools Wednesday, September 28th, and
Clearwater Hurricane Ian State Of Local Emergency Update
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in the city of Clearwater, due to impending Hurricane Ian. The city has taken numerous precautions to prepare for the storm: HURRICANE WEBPAGE We’re updating our hurricane webpage regularly.
Bay News 9
Pasco County announces opening of shelters ahead of Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone needing to leave their home before Hurricane Ian’s arrival, shelters will be opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Pasco County. For anyone with pets, the shelters at Fivay, River Ridge, Sunlake, Wiregrass Ranch and Fasano Regional Hurricane Center will allow them. Click here for the supplies you should bring with your pet.
Pasco County Closes All Schools, Offices For Remainder Of The Week For Hurricane Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is expected to have a significant impact on Pasco County and the Tampa Bay area for several days this week. As a result, all Pasco County Schools and offices will be closed the rest of the week – Tuesday,
suncoastnews.com
Hernando declares local state of emergency
BROOKSVILLE – A local state of emergency has been declared for Hernando County, in the expectation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, which currently is south of Cuba but is expected to turn north. EOC Alert from Hernando County — Emergency Management Director James Coleman said the area has...
naturecoaster.com
Citrus County BOCC Issues State of Emergency
The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has issued a local state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian. No closures have been announced at this time. The regular BOCC meeting and final budget hearing will be held as scheduled on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Two self-serve sandbag sites...
fox13news.com
Evacuation routes get busy
Zone A is under a mandatory evacuation, and Zone B is voluntary. That is almost all of the South Tampa area and plenty of people aren't waiting around.
Pasco County Urges Residents To Prepare For Storm, Sandbag Sites Now Open
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Tropical Depression 9 is roughly 1,200 miles southeast of Florida, and National Hurricane Center models show Pasco County is included in the five-day forecast. Pasco County Emergency Management is monitoring the storm and working with other county departments to prepare
