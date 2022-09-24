ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Terry Bradshaw Has Warning For NFL Quarterback

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw has seen a lot of quarterbacks come and go in his five decades of football. But today he had a warning for one quarterback playing close to home. On Sunday's edition of FOX NFL Sunday, Bradshaw had a message for New...
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Rough Baker Mayfield News

With an offseason to heal and fresh start in Carolina, some thought Baker Mayfield's 2022 would be the year of the revenge tour. However, through three games that hasn't been the case for the former No. 1 overall pick. In fact, three weeks into the season, Baker ranks dead last in QBR among starting NFL quarterbacks.
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield gets brutally honest on ugly first win with Panters

Baker Mayfield finally got his first win for the Carolina Panthers, but it did not look pretty at all. Against a feisty New Orleans Saints squad, the team had to scratch and claw for every point they could. In the end, the home team took the victory, finally ending a nine-game losing streak for Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
