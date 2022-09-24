Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Look: Terry Bradshaw Has Warning For NFL Quarterback
Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw has seen a lot of quarterbacks come and go in his five decades of football. But today he had a warning for one quarterback playing close to home. On Sunday's edition of FOX NFL Sunday, Bradshaw had a message for New...
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Rough Baker Mayfield News
With an offseason to heal and fresh start in Carolina, some thought Baker Mayfield's 2022 would be the year of the revenge tour. However, through three games that hasn't been the case for the former No. 1 overall pick. In fact, three weeks into the season, Baker ranks dead last in QBR among starting NFL quarterbacks.
5 worst NFL quarterback performances from Week 3, including Jimmy Garoppolo
There were some terrible NFL quarterback performances during Sunday’s Week 3 action. That included second-year Chicago Bears signal caller Justin
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/25: No, Hell No, and a One-Day In-Season News Desert
Listen. I’m being sincere here. Let me say this as clearly as I can: It’s not my fault that today’s newswire is weak. I mean, you would think that a mid-season newswire two or three days away from a convincing win over a division rival would be full of good stuff.
Saints true stance on replacing Jameis Winston with Andy Dalton
The New Orleans Saints have an interesting choice to make at the quarterback position. Do they stick with their struggling starter Jameis Winston? Or do they give experienced backup Andy Dalton a chance to run the show?. Winston has not played incredibly well thus far. In Sunday’s loss to the...
CBS Sports
WATCH: New Orleans marching bands engage in captivating, lengthy battle after high school football game
New Orleans is a city known for its music and football, and on Friday they converged in captivating fashion. After Karr throttled St. Augustine 49-7 in District 9-5A action, the high schools' marching bands continued battling for over an hour. According to PelicanPreps' Quentin Bienemy, St. Augustine's band director and...
Panthers stifle Saints for first win of season
The Carolina Panthers let their defense do most of the work, including a touchdown for defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr.,
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield gets brutally honest on ugly first win with Panters
Baker Mayfield finally got his first win for the Carolina Panthers, but it did not look pretty at all. Against a feisty New Orleans Saints squad, the team had to scratch and claw for every point they could. In the end, the home team took the victory, finally ending a nine-game losing streak for Carolina.
NOLA.com
LSU earns rare recognition for cybersecurity from NSA, only the 21st university to do so
The federal agency tasked with protecting America from hackers has awarded LSU an elite designation that positions it among the premier universities for cybersecurity in the country. LSU announced Monday that the National Security Agency named it a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations, or CAE-CO. Now one of...
Colts stun Chiefs on Matt Ryan’s late TD pass
Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left as the Indianapolis Colts stunned the
