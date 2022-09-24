Read full article on original website
Final Summer Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
This was one of summer’s final sunsets over Summercrest in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Marion County Emergency Management announces nine sandbag locations
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has announced the locations that will be offering sandbags to Marion County residents in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The Marion County Emergency Management Operations Center, which is currently monitoring Hurricane Ian, recently announced that sandbags will be available at nine...
Doran Paul Denman
Doran Paul Denman, 55, of Ocklawaha, FL, went home to be with the Lord Friday September 09,2022. Doran was born in Mt. Vernon, OH, to the late Harley and Dora (Weaver) Denman on December 18, 1966. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1985. He worked as a Well Driller for Kenny Brown for many years. He loved playing his guitar, horseshoes, hunting, camping, fishing, and working with plants. He loved being with family and friends, Ms. Jane’s cooking and rides with Emma Jayne.
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
WESH
'Take this storm seriously': Marion County officials warn of potential flash flooding, heavy winds and rain from Ian
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County held a news conference Monday afternoon asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. "Please take this storm seriously," warned Preston Bowlin. Bowlin is Marion County's emergency management director. "We are going to have a lot of wind and we’re going to have a lot of...
Jean Ann Corr
It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Ann Corr, DM, 89, announces her passing on September 21, 2022, after a long-fought battle with COPD. Jean, who was a Dame of Malta, was born in Queens, NY. She worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre for years until choosing to raise her four children full time. Jean, her husband, John, and their children became residents of Ocala, FL, in 1973, moving from NY to build a ranch and enjoy farm living. Jean ran the family Charolais cattle ranch, San Souci Farms, and spent many years giving back to the community as a major benefactor, volunteer, and board member of various nonprofit organizations and schools: Hospice of Marion County, Ocala; Blessed Trinity Endowment Bd, Ocala; Trinity Catholic High School, Ocala; Dames of Malta, Madonna University, Livonia MI; and St. Peter’s Catholic Church and School in Uganda.
Lloyd Thomas “Buddy” Kinsey
Lloyd Thomas “Buddy” Kinsey, age 78, of Anthony, FL, passed away on September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born in Scrambletown, FL, on July 24, 1944, a son to the late Ray Ballard and Margie (Hogan) Kinsey, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn.
Butterfly At Sholom Park In Ocala
This yellow sulphuric butterfly was in mid-flight over a blue plumbago bush in Sholom Park in Ocala. Thanks to Josh Knauer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Free sandbag pickup locations in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE - Many North Central Florida Locations are offering free sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The sandbags can be used at the point of entry in a home to reduce the likelihood of flooding. The locations are listed below. Some are self-service. Dixie County sandbag...
Welton Christopher Davenport
Welton Christopher Davenport, 79, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Guyana, the 4th of six children born to Olga Davenport. He emigrated to the US and worked at the Bronx Hospital and in Security at the Carva Bank in New York. He was the father of 2 sons; Troy Davenport and Michael Roach.
Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies
A Seminole County firefighter who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash has died. The Oviedo Firefighters group posted the update on Connor Fernandez on social media Sunday morning. Fernandez was seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs earlier this month. His fellow firefighters stepped in to help last...
17-year-old killed in Marion County crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash, killing a teenager in Marion County on Sunday. FHP officials say a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were driving on Southeast 58th avenue Sunday evening. The teenage driver swerved across the road when a back tire blew out. The...
Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez
The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
A child drowned in an apartment complex pool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
Charles C. Acker
Charles C. Acker went to be with his Lord September 8, 2022 at Harmony House of Ocala after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. The loving care he received from their staff and Hospice is much appreciated. He was born to Stewart and Hattie Acker (Brown) in Brownville, Al....
Marion County activates citizen information line for questions on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is activating the Citizen Information Line for those who have questions about Hurricane Ian. On Monday, September 26, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., citizens with questions about Hurricane Ian can call the information line at 352-369-7500. The line will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27.
One dead after crash in Marion County
According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), around 5:45 pm yesterday they responded to a crash on SE 58th Avenue. The driver of a vehicle was driving at a fast speed when one of their left tires went out which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and veer off to the right of the road.
Hurricane fears prompting gas lines in The Villages
Fears of a potential hurricane were prompting gas lines Sunday in The Villages. The Marathon service station at Lake Deaton Plaza was down to one pump by 11 a.m. Sunday. A long circular line formed for the single pump, with each motorist hoping to fill up or top off their gas tank. A clerk at the Marathon station said there was no certainty as to when a tanker might be arriving with more fuel.
9-26-22 8 p.m. Alachua County is not Under a Tropical Storm Watch
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is not currently under a Tropical Storm Watch. The Tropical Storm Watch information was published due to an incorrect notification.
Alachua County making plans for conservation of crucial new property near Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE — The sale of a 605-acre natural area has secured protection for both the local ecology and the legacy of a family matriarch. Alachua County Forever, the county’s environmental land acquisition program, purchased the land for $1.5 million on Aug. 26 from five siblings whose late mother had entrusted them with the land. The property is adjacent to the Phifer Flatwoods Preserve, which also is managed by ACF, north of Lochloosa Lake.
