It is with great sadness that the family of Jean Ann Corr, DM, 89, announces her passing on September 21, 2022, after a long-fought battle with COPD. Jean, who was a Dame of Malta, was born in Queens, NY. She worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre for years until choosing to raise her four children full time. Jean, her husband, John, and their children became residents of Ocala, FL, in 1973, moving from NY to build a ranch and enjoy farm living. Jean ran the family Charolais cattle ranch, San Souci Farms, and spent many years giving back to the community as a major benefactor, volunteer, and board member of various nonprofit organizations and schools: Hospice of Marion County, Ocala; Blessed Trinity Endowment Bd, Ocala; Trinity Catholic High School, Ocala; Dames of Malta, Madonna University, Livonia MI; and St. Peter’s Catholic Church and School in Uganda.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO