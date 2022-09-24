Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing...
Citrus County Chronicle
New California abortion laws set up clash with other states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws Tuesday, including some that deliberately clash with restrictions in other states — a sign of the coming conflicts that must be sorted out as lawmakers rush to set their own rules now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
Citrus County Chronicle
South Carolina lawmakers won't pass stricter abortion laws
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Abortion laws in South Carolina almost certainly won't get more restrictive, after Republicans in the General Assembly could not agree on a total ban on the procedure during a special legislative session Tuesday. South Carolina was for decades at the forefront of more restrictive abortion...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida government needs to step back in real world
Beware, we are entering the Florida twilight zone of politics. Our legislature allocates millions to remove immigrants from the state even though we are not a border state and have no immigrant problem. Florida does have migrants and some might be illegal. We need to get rid of all those...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ivey announces 'transformative' broadband expansion in state
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday awarded an $82.45 million grant for what she said will be a transformative project to expand broadband service in the state. Ivey said the grant will be used by Fiber Utility Network, a corporation formed by eight rural electric...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 8:02 p.m. EDT
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods. HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity. Now it's on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters and forecasters say it may strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. Ian was expected to get even stronger over the warm Gulf of Mexico. In Florida, 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate.
Citrus County Chronicle
Stay safe and look out for one another
While Florida can be a great place to live, the Sunshine State does have a few downfalls. One of those is the potential for hurricanes. With Hurricane Ian already or getting set to impact our area, it is important to make sure you have a plan. If forced to evacuate, where would you go? How much supplies do you need? These are just a few of the questions that might come up when figuring out the necessary steps to take. It’s also just as key to keep yourself and your family safe.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tampa's Phoenix simulation anticipated Category 5 hurricane
In ominous tones, a documentary narrator describes the devastation wrought on the Tampa Bay, Fla. area by “Phoenix,” a tropical storm that grew into a Category 5 hurricane. More than 160 deaths with 30,000 missing people. Upwards of 300,000 people seeking shelter. As much as $200 billion in...
