Read full article on original website
Related
Fabian Delph announces his retirement from football aged 32... as the two-time Premier League winner and 20-cap England international thanks fans and the 'amazing clubs' he played for after calling time on his 15-year career
Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement. The 32-year-old made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 international caps. Delph's contract with the Toffees expired in the summer after injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last two...
Yardbarker
Joe Cole Defends Manchester United & England's Harry Maguire After Poor Performance
Harry Maguire has had a difficult season so far. He enjoyed a good pre-season but since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford has been out of the Manchester United team. He has received a lot of criticism since his arrival from Leicester City in 2019 but remains United captain and has again been called up and relied upon in Gareth Southgate's England team.
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Bukayo Saka hits top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash
For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row. But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.
RELATED PEOPLE
England 3-3 Germany: player ratings from the Nations League game | Jacob Steinberg
Jude Bellingham stood out for Gareth Southgate’s side while Kai Havertz was Germany’s best at Wembley in the 3-3 draw
CBS Sports
Bukayo Saka brings England back to life after Germany benefit from familiar defensive flaws
LONDON -- It doesn't mean that the 70 minutes that proceeded it did not happen, let alone the five prior games that meant England were already relegated from the Nations League. Little about England's thrilling fightback to briefly turn a 2-0 deficit against Germany into a 3-2 lead is necessarily going to be replicated in Qatar in 56 days' time.
Sven-Goran Eriksson names Harry Kane as only England player he’d take in his Golden Generation team
SVEN-GORAN ERIKSSON has declared England captain Harry Kane is the only player he would take in the golden generation team. Kane is close to overtaking Wayne Rooney's record as England's all-time leading goalscorer and his other attributes mean Eriksson would have loved to have him during the golden generation era.
Yardbarker
Watch: Chelsea’s Kai Havertz scores screamer to double Germany’s lead
Kai Havertz has put Germany 2-0 up against England with a wonderful finish at Wembley. The Germans took the lead earlier in the match thanks to an Ilkay Gundogan penalty but it was the Chelsea star that would double the away side’s lead. The goal came when England were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Chelsea star backs Harry Maguire to bounce back from Germany mistake
Harry Maguire’s inclusion in the final England squad before the World Cup was met by criticism from some parts of the England support, with the United skipper starting just two league games this season. Erik ten Hag dropped Maguire ahead of last month’s win over Liverpool and the 29-year-old...
Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest
Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
England and Manchester City suffer an injury blow as John Stones is forced off in the first half of the Three Lions' clash against Germany with an apparent hamstring problem
England were dealt an injury blow in the first half of their Nations League clash with Germany as John Stones was forced off with an apparent hamstring problem. Stones started a counter-attack for Gareth Southgate's side by making an interception on the edge of his own penalty box and then looked to get up the pitch but quickly pulled up clutching the back of his leg.
Germany’s Havertz punishes Pope error to spoil England’s thrilling comeback
England came from two goals down to lead Germany in the Nations League at Wembley, but Kai Havertz made it 3-3 with a late equaliser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka praised for their impact off the bench in England's 3-3 draw against Germany by Jermain Defoe... who thinks the Chelsea man has given Gareth Southgate 'something to think about' after his eye-catching cameo
Jermain Defoe thinks Mason Mount has given Gareth Southgate 'something to think about' after his impressive cameo performance in England's 3-3 draw against Germany on Monday night. Mount and Bukayo Saka came off the bench at Wembley with England 2-0 down, but both made an impact as they combined for...
Yardbarker
Watch: Luke Shaw pulls one back for England against Germany at Wembley
England have managed to turn around a two-goal deficit against Germany at Wembley. Harry Maguire has had a howler of a second half and could be picked out as being at fault for both of Germany’s goals which saw them lead 2-0. However, England have turned the game on...
Mauricio Pochettino watched England's 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley alongside No 2 Jesus Perez... with the Argentine a potential replacement should Gareth Southgate leave after the World Cup
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley on Monday night to take in England's 3-3 draw with Germany. Pochettino is currently spending his time between London and Spain following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. And Pochettino, together with his No 2 Jesus Perez, took in the 3-3...
Soccer-England and Germany sign off with 3-3 Nations League thriller
LONDON (Reuters) - England will head to the World Cup on the back of a six-match winless sequence but with at least some pride and confidence restored after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Germany in the Nations League on Monday.
Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success
England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA・
Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup
BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
Fran Kirby returns as Sarina Wiegman names England Lionesses squad for October friendlies
Sarina Wiegman has named her England Women squad for the forthcoming international break, for fixtures against USA and Czech Republic.The Lionesses will host the United States at Wembley on 7 October, their first game back at the national stadium since they triumphed there in the Euro 2022 final in extra time against Germany.Four days later, England face European opposition at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, hoping to extend what is currently a 22-match unbeaten run - the last 14 of which have been wins.The big news in terms of the latest squad is the return of key schemer Fran Kirby, who missed...
Yardbarker
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
Comments / 0