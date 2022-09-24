Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo left with face full of blood in Portugal’s clash vs. Czech Republic
Not much is going right for Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Not only is he struggling to find minutes with Manchester United, but the striker can’t even catch a break with Portugal. In Saturday’s clash with the Czech Republic in Nations League action, Ronaldo went up for a header and...
Fabian Delph announces his retirement from football aged 32... as the two-time Premier League winner and 20-cap England international thanks fans and the 'amazing clubs' he played for after calling time on his 15-year career
Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement. The 32-year-old made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 international caps. Delph's contract with the Toffees expired in the summer after injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last two...
Yardbarker
Joe Cole Defends Manchester United & England's Harry Maguire After Poor Performance
Harry Maguire has had a difficult season so far. He enjoyed a good pre-season but since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford has been out of the Manchester United team. He has received a lot of criticism since his arrival from Leicester City in 2019 but remains United captain and has again been called up and relied upon in Gareth Southgate's England team.
Newcastle are 'set to return with a new bid for £45m Leicester star James Maddison in January - after two offers were rejected this summer - with the playmaker keen on the move to boost his England hopes'
Newcastle will make a third bid for Leicester's James Maddison in January, according to reports. The super-rich Premier League side made two offers for the playmaker this summer worth £40million and then £45m, the first of which Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers said 'might just cover three-quarters of his left leg'.
Yardbarker
Bukayo Saka hits top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash
For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row. But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.
Gareth Southgate encouraged by England players taking responsibility
Gareth Southgate was encouraged by the way England’s players took responsibility and handled the pressure as a challenging camp ended with a morale-boosting 3-3 draw against Germany ahead of the World Cup.Just over a year after leading the Three Lions to within a penalty shoot-out of European Championship glory, the former defender has come under intense scrutiny due to the drop in results and performances.England were condemned to relegation from the Nations League’s top tier with Friday’s meek 1-0 loss in Italy and things looked set to get worse as Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty and a wondrous Kai Havertz strike silenced...
Dave Kidd: Southgate insists he’s still right man for England but fans are bored of him and he’s growing tired of job
IT WAS strange that Gareth Southgate even felt the need to say it. But in the aftermath of a miserable defeat in Italy which confirmed his side’s Nations League relegation, the England boss volunteered the opinion that he is the right man to lead the Three Lions into the World Cup in Qatar.
Gareth Southgate Explains Trent Alexander-Arnold England Omission
The Liverpool defender was left out of the England squad for the UEFA Nations League clash against Germany on Monday with the World Cup looming.
ESPN
England's players still believe in Gareth Southgate as they try to sort problems pre-World Cup
LONDON -- Gareth Southgate may be mindful of growing dissent within the England fanbase and wary of what he describes as an impending "war" with sections of the media, but on Monday his players made the most important judgement of all. There was never a chance of the Football Association...
Yardbarker
Watch: Chelsea star backs Harry Maguire to bounce back from Germany mistake
Harry Maguire’s inclusion in the final England squad before the World Cup was met by criticism from some parts of the England support, with the United skipper starting just two league games this season. Erik ten Hag dropped Maguire ahead of last month’s win over Liverpool and the 29-year-old...
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards
Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
Gareth Southgate insists Trent Alexander-Arnold's England admission has 'NOTHING to do with the World Cup' as Liverpool defender is left out of the Three Lions squad for Germany fixture
Gareth Southgate has suggested leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his England squad has 'nothing to do with the World Cup' after the Liverpool man failed the make the Three Lions' bench in their match against Germany. Alexander-Arnold, alongside Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse and Fikayo Tomori, was one of the players...
BBC
Harry Maguire: England and Manchester United centre-back criticised more than ever seen before in football - Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw says England and Manchester United team-mate Harry Maguire receives more criticism than he has "ever seen before in football". Centre-back Maguire made mistakes in the build-up to two of Germany's three goals in England's 3-3 draw on Monday. His selection, and place in Gareth Southgate's starting line-up, has...
Yardbarker
Watch: Luke Shaw pulls one back for England against Germany at Wembley
England have managed to turn around a two-goal deficit against Germany at Wembley. Harry Maguire has had a howler of a second half and could be picked out as being at fault for both of Germany’s goals which saw them lead 2-0. However, England have turned the game on...
Portugal 0-0 Spain LIVE: Nations League latest with Cristiano Ronaldo featuring – TV channel, stream, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
Soccer-England and Germany sign off with 3-3 Nations League thriller
LONDON (Reuters) - England will head to the World Cup on the back of a six-match winless sequence but with at least some pride and confidence restored after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Germany in the Nations League on Monday.
Yardbarker
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
Luke Shaw defends England teammate Harry Maguire following disastrous Nations League showing
Luke Shaw defends England teammate Harry Maguire after his poor showing against Germany.
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
Harry Maguire apologises for England ‘mistakes’ but Gareth Southgate vows to play him until it’s ‘untenable’
HARRY MAGUIRE has apologised for England "mistakes" after his latest gaffes last night. But Gareth Southgate has vowed to stick with the error-prone defender until his position in the team becomes “untenable”. After the chaotic 3-3 draw, in which Maguire was at fault for Germany's first two goals,...
