ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fabian Delph announces his retirement from football aged 32... as the two-time Premier League winner and 20-cap England international thanks fans and the 'amazing clubs' he played for after calling time on his 15-year career

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement. The 32-year-old made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 international caps. Delph's contract with the Toffees expired in the summer after injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Joe Cole Defends Manchester United & England's Harry Maguire After Poor Performance

Harry Maguire has had a difficult season so far. He enjoyed a good pre-season but since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford has been out of the Manchester United team. He has received a lot of criticism since his arrival from Leicester City in 2019 but remains United captain and has again been called up and relied upon in Gareth Southgate's England team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle are 'set to return with a new bid for £45m Leicester star James Maddison in January - after two offers were rejected this summer - with the playmaker keen on the move to boost his England hopes'

Newcastle will make a third bid for Leicester's James Maddison in January, according to reports. The super-rich Premier League side made two offers for the playmaker this summer worth £40million and then £45m, the first of which Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers said 'might just cover three-quarters of his left leg'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Harry Maguire
Yardbarker

Bukayo Saka hits top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash

For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row. But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate encouraged by England players taking responsibility

Gareth Southgate was encouraged by the way England’s players took responsibility and handled the pressure as a challenging camp ended with a morale-boosting 3-3 draw against Germany ahead of the World Cup.Just over a year after leading the Three Lions to within a penalty shoot-out of European Championship glory, the former defender has come under intense scrutiny due to the drop in results and performances.England were condemned to relegation from the Nations League’s top tier with Friday’s meek 1-0 loss in Italy and things looked set to get worse as Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty and a wondrous Kai Havertz strike silenced...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Uefa Nations League#England#Uk
BBC

Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards

Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate insists Trent Alexander-Arnold's England admission has 'NOTHING to do with the World Cup' as Liverpool defender is left out of the Three Lions squad for Germany fixture

Gareth Southgate has suggested leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his England squad has 'nothing to do with the World Cup' after the Liverpool man failed the make the Three Lions' bench in their match against Germany. Alexander-Arnold, alongside Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse and Fikayo Tomori, was one of the players...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy