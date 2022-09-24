ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Yardbarker

Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer

Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marco van Basten criticises Virgil van Dijk's 'very strange' national team performances, insisting the Liverpool defender does 'so little' for Holland's build-up play... but the Dutch legend was full of praise for defensive partner Jurrien Timber

Marco van Basten has criticised Virgil van Dijk for his recent performances for the Dutch national team - claiming he 'does so little'. Following a 1-0 win over Belgium and a 2-0 win over Poland, Van Basten's criticism seems to be coming at a strange time after consecutive clean sheets for the Liverpool star.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Allegri is working on solutions for the Juventus blunt attack

Juventus has had a bad season, but it is mostly down to their lack of goals. Despite boasting an attack that has Dusan Vlahovic, Angel di Maria and Arkadiusz Milik, Juve is struggling to score enough goals to win matches. They must address this before they can make progress and...
SOCCER
Sports
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest

Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Brazil star reveals the help he receives from Juventus man

Raphinha has opened up on the support he received from Juventus star Danilo on his national team debut. The Barcelona star is part of a new generation of talents from Brazil, and he earned his debut when he still played for Leeds United. Considering the talents they have all over...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus could land dissatisfied Bayern Munich midfielder in January

Juventus wanted to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the last transfer window when he was at Ajax. The midfielder developed a reputation at the Dutch club, and he was even compared to the young Paul Pogba Juventus signed in 2012. Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Stunning stats as Celtic’s average attendance betters Real Madrid, Man City

Celtic have the 13th highest average attendance in world football so far this season, according to statistics. The Scottish Champions are ahead of European and Spanish Champions Real Madrid as well as Pep Guardiola’s Man City. The figures are mightily impressive and represent what has been a constant over the last few years – the Celtic support.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Pitso Mosimane: African coach ready for Saudi "challenge" with Al-Ahli

South African Pitso Mosimane says he can help Al-Ahli SC return to the Saudi Arabian top flight with the help of the ambitious owners after agreeing a two-year deal. The continent's most decorated club coach told BBC Sport Africa he had been waiting 'for the right project' after leaving African giants Al Ahly, with whom he won two African Champions League titles, in June.
SOCCER

