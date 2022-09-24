Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo left covered in blood after being whacked in face by Czech keeper in painful collision
CRISTIANO RONALDO was left covered in blood after a painful collision with Czech Republic keeper Tomas Vaclik. The Manchester United forward suffered the painful injury inside the opening 12 minutes of Portugal's Nations League clash after challenging for an aerial ball. Ronaldo collided with the leaping Vaclik, whose arms smashed...
Ronaldo set for Serie A return? Surprising top-flying club offers Manchester United escape route
Before returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a productive stint in Italy with Juventus. Now, an unexpected Italian team has teased the Portuguese ace with a social media post about a potential move. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the last window so that he could continue...
Cristiano Ronaldo left with face full of blood in Portugal’s clash vs. Czech Republic
Not much is going right for Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Not only is he struggling to find minutes with Manchester United, but the striker can’t even catch a break with Portugal. In Saturday’s clash with the Czech Republic in Nations League action, Ronaldo went up for a header and...
Galatasaray Interested In Signing Manchester United Centre-Back Victor Lindelof
It has been claimed that Galatasaray alongside Sevilla are the clubs leading the race to sign the Swedish defender who's not going through his best moment at Manchester United.
Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist
Liverpool striker on target as Portugal tear apart the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League and you can watch the goal here.
Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer
Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
Marco van Basten criticises Virgil van Dijk's 'very strange' national team performances, insisting the Liverpool defender does 'so little' for Holland's build-up play... but the Dutch legend was full of praise for defensive partner Jurrien Timber
Marco van Basten has criticised Virgil van Dijk for his recent performances for the Dutch national team - claiming he 'does so little'. Following a 1-0 win over Belgium and a 2-0 win over Poland, Van Basten's criticism seems to be coming at a strange time after consecutive clean sheets for the Liverpool star.
Allegri is working on solutions for the Juventus blunt attack
Juventus has had a bad season, but it is mostly down to their lack of goals. Despite boasting an attack that has Dusan Vlahovic, Angel di Maria and Arkadiusz Milik, Juve is struggling to score enough goals to win matches. They must address this before they can make progress and...
Liverpool Target "Ukrainian Neymar" Would Welcome A Move To The Premier League
A major British news source is reporting that rumored Liverpool target Mykhaylo Mudryk dubbed the "Ukrainian Neymar" is open to a Premier League move and considers it the best league in the world.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest
Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
Brazil star reveals the help he receives from Juventus man
Raphinha has opened up on the support he received from Juventus star Danilo on his national team debut. The Barcelona star is part of a new generation of talents from Brazil, and he earned his debut when he still played for Leeds United. Considering the talents they have all over...
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
Juventus could land dissatisfied Bayern Munich midfielder in January
Juventus wanted to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the last transfer window when he was at Ajax. The midfielder developed a reputation at the Dutch club, and he was even compared to the young Paul Pogba Juventus signed in 2012. Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
Top Manchester United transfer target was not all that convinced by Erik ten Hag
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was reportedly not all that desperate to work with Erik ten Hag again at Manchester United, despite being a key player for him when they were together at Ajax. The Netherlands international was linked with Man Utd for much of the summer, but there have...
If England fail in Qatar it won’t be because they left out Alexander-Arnold
Maybe, just maybe it’s all going to be OK. Yes, there is no sensible universe in which a chaotic 3-3 draw looks like the tournament send-off of champions. And yes, one of the first rules of film states that the moment anyone suggests things might just be OK is a guarantee that, in fact, they’re definitely going to be anything but.
Roma star wants Premier League return – Manchester United among clubs interested
Manchester United will join the race to sign AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports. The 24-year-old England international signed for Roma from Chelsea last summer and has reached new heights with his development in Italy. A report from Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims Abraham wants to...
Stunning stats as Celtic’s average attendance betters Real Madrid, Man City
Celtic have the 13th highest average attendance in world football so far this season, according to statistics. The Scottish Champions are ahead of European and Spanish Champions Real Madrid as well as Pep Guardiola’s Man City. The figures are mightily impressive and represent what has been a constant over the last few years – the Celtic support.
Pitso Mosimane: African coach ready for Saudi "challenge" with Al-Ahli
South African Pitso Mosimane says he can help Al-Ahli SC return to the Saudi Arabian top flight with the help of the ambitious owners after agreeing a two-year deal. The continent's most decorated club coach told BBC Sport Africa he had been waiting 'for the right project' after leaving African giants Al Ahly, with whom he won two African Champions League titles, in June.
