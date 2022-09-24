ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bukayo Saka hits top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash

For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row. But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT

Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer

Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
Juventus could land dissatisfied Bayern Munich midfielder in January

Juventus wanted to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the last transfer window when he was at Ajax. The midfielder developed a reputation at the Dutch club, and he was even compared to the young Paul Pogba Juventus signed in 2012. Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he...
Report: Chelsea Will Be Involved In Jude Bellingham Chase

Jude Bellingham is the man of the moment, especially after his performance tonight against Germany in England's 3-3 draw at Wembley. Bellingham was instrumental in the comeback, and proved his worth, which probably shot up his price tag even more. There are a number of clubs around the world interested...
Brazil star reveals the help he receives from Juventus man

Raphinha has opened up on the support he received from Juventus star Danilo on his national team debut. The Barcelona star is part of a new generation of talents from Brazil, and he earned his debut when he still played for Leeds United. Considering the talents they have all over...
Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa set to make Wolves debut at West Ham on Saturday amid doubts over fitness of Raul Jimenez, with Sasa Kalajdzic ruled out by knee injury

Diego Costa is in line to make his Wolves debut at West Ham on Saturday as doubts surround the fitness of Raul Jimenez. Jimenez has been struggling with a groin injury that saw him pull up in the warm-up before the 1-0 win over Southampton on September 3, and Mexico boss Gerardo Martino admitted he was ‘worried’ about the centre-forward this week.
Juventus tipped to land a top Premier League goalkeeper

Juventus has been tipped to consider a move for David de Gea as a new report reveals he could leave Manchester United. The Spaniard has been one of the best goalkeepers in England for a long time. He was close to joining Real Madrid at some point in his career,...
