Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Ronaldo set for Serie A return? Surprising top-flying club offers Manchester United escape route
Before returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a productive stint in Italy with Juventus. Now, an unexpected Italian team has teased the Portuguese ace with a social media post about a potential move. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the last window so that he could continue...
Galatasaray Interested In Signing Manchester United Centre-Back Victor Lindelof
It has been claimed that Galatasaray alongside Sevilla are the clubs leading the race to sign the Swedish defender who's not going through his best moment at Manchester United.
Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist
Liverpool striker on target as Portugal tear apart the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League and you can watch the goal here.
Yardbarker
Bukayo Saka hits top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash
For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row. But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.
RELATED PEOPLE
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT
Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
Yardbarker
Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer
Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
Fabrizio Romano: When Will Diogo Dalot Get A New Manchester United Deal?
Fabrizio Romano has revealed when Diogo Dalot could get a new Manchester United contract, considering the approaching World Cup.
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool 'Intensify' Move For England Star Jude Bellingham Ahead Of Real Madrid
Despite the lack of quality and availability in the midfield, Liverpool were adamant the options they had were good enough for this season and were willing to wait for Bellingham. It was until late in the transfer window Jurgen Klopp admitting the club got it wrong. There had been reports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Manchester United ready to test Euro giants’ resolve over potential transfer of 23-year-old
Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni. The 23-year-old has shown himself to be one of the top young defenders in Europe for some time now, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d fare in the Premier League.
Liverpool Target "Ukrainian Neymar" Would Welcome A Move To The Premier League
A major British news source is reporting that rumored Liverpool target Mykhaylo Mudryk dubbed the "Ukrainian Neymar" is open to a Premier League move and considers it the best league in the world.
Yardbarker
Juventus could land dissatisfied Bayern Munich midfielder in January
Juventus wanted to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the last transfer window when he was at Ajax. The midfielder developed a reputation at the Dutch club, and he was even compared to the young Paul Pogba Juventus signed in 2012. Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Will Be Involved In Jude Bellingham Chase
Jude Bellingham is the man of the moment, especially after his performance tonight against Germany in England's 3-3 draw at Wembley. Bellingham was instrumental in the comeback, and proved his worth, which probably shot up his price tag even more. There are a number of clubs around the world interested...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Brazil star reveals the help he receives from Juventus man
Raphinha has opened up on the support he received from Juventus star Danilo on his national team debut. The Barcelona star is part of a new generation of talents from Brazil, and he earned his debut when he still played for Leeds United. Considering the talents they have all over...
Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa set to make Wolves debut at West Ham on Saturday amid doubts over fitness of Raul Jimenez, with Sasa Kalajdzic ruled out by knee injury
Diego Costa is in line to make his Wolves debut at West Ham on Saturday as doubts surround the fitness of Raul Jimenez. Jimenez has been struggling with a groin injury that saw him pull up in the warm-up before the 1-0 win over Southampton on September 3, and Mexico boss Gerardo Martino admitted he was ‘worried’ about the centre-forward this week.
Juventus Could Move For Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
Italian giants Juventus could turn their attention to signing Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer.
Yardbarker
Top Manchester United transfer target was not all that convinced by Erik ten Hag
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was reportedly not all that desperate to work with Erik ten Hag again at Manchester United, despite being a key player for him when they were together at Ajax. The Netherlands international was linked with Man Utd for much of the summer, but there have...
Yardbarker
Juventus tipped to land a top Premier League goalkeeper
Juventus has been tipped to consider a move for David de Gea as a new report reveals he could leave Manchester United. The Spaniard has been one of the best goalkeepers in England for a long time. He was close to joining Real Madrid at some point in his career,...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City Could Be Favourites For Jude Bellingham Amid Chelsea Interest
Jude Bellingham is the midfielder everyone wants this summer, but not everyone can have him. He's on every wish list in the top six clubs in the Premier League, and the player will have to decide which clubs suits him best when the time comes. That club could be Manchester...
Denmark Coach Says Manchester United's Christian Eriksen Has His Best Years Ahead Of Him
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has spoken about Manchester United star Christian Eriksen, saying he has his best years ahead of him.
Yardbarker
Roma star wants Premier League return – Manchester United among clubs interested
Manchester United will join the race to sign AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports. The 24-year-old England international signed for Roma from Chelsea last summer and has reached new heights with his development in Italy. A report from Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims Abraham wants to...
Comments / 0