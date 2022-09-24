Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Ronaldo set for Serie A return? Surprising top-flying club offers Manchester United escape route
Before returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a productive stint in Italy with Juventus. Now, an unexpected Italian team has teased the Portuguese ace with a social media post about a potential move. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the last window so that he could continue...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo left with face full of blood in Portugal’s clash vs. Czech Republic
Not much is going right for Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Not only is he struggling to find minutes with Manchester United, but the striker can’t even catch a break with Portugal. In Saturday’s clash with the Czech Republic in Nations League action, Ronaldo went up for a header and...
Galatasaray Interested In Signing Manchester United Centre-Back Victor Lindelof
It has been claimed that Galatasaray alongside Sevilla are the clubs leading the race to sign the Swedish defender who's not going through his best moment at Manchester United.
Fabrizio Romano: When Will Diogo Dalot Get A New Manchester United Deal?
Fabrizio Romano has revealed when Diogo Dalot could get a new Manchester United contract, considering the approaching World Cup.
RELATED PEOPLE
EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea head physio Thierry Laurent is axed on ZOOM after 17 YEARS at Stamford Bridge - as Boehly's ruthless clearout goes on after Tuchel, Buck, Granovskaia and Cech exits
Chelsea’s off-field exodus has continued with long-serving head physiotherapist Thierry Laurent leaving the club in another major change to their medical department. Chelsea are parting ways with Laurent who will depart after 17 years at Chelsea and follows medical director Dr Paco Biosca, who was in his position for 11 years, in leaving the Stamford Bridge club.
Report: Chelsea Expected To Make An Offer For Moises Caicedo In January
Chelsea are expected to make a bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in January.
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool 'Intensify' Move For England Star Jude Bellingham Ahead Of Real Madrid
Despite the lack of quality and availability in the midfield, Liverpool were adamant the options they had were good enough for this season and were willing to wait for Bellingham. It was until late in the transfer window Jurgen Klopp admitting the club got it wrong. There had been reports...
Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea are expected to be in the race for Christopher Nkunku when the time comes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Transfer rumours: Kane's Bayern Munich talks; Asensio signs Barcelona contract
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Marco Asensio, Christian Pulisic, Bernardo Silva & more.
Yardbarker
Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry At Chelsea
Graham Potter is keen to make his mark at Chelsea this season and in years to come, both in the first-team and in the academy. The best managers are involved in all aspects of the club from top to bottom, and Chelsea's new man wants to do that. Anthony Barry...
Yardbarker
Manchester United ready to test Euro giants’ resolve over potential transfer of 23-year-old
Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni. The 23-year-old has shown himself to be one of the top young defenders in Europe for some time now, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d fare in the Premier League.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Expected To Try Again For Anthony Gordon In January
One of the shocks of the summer was Chelsea's pursuit of Everton winger Anthony Gordon. The £60million bid took everyone in English football by surprise, perhaps even Anthony Gordon himself. Everton refused to sell the player, and since then he has gone on a good run of form for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
Yardbarker
Watch: Chelsea’s Kai Havertz scores screamer to double Germany’s lead
Kai Havertz has put Germany 2-0 up against England with a wonderful finish at Wembley. The Germans took the lead earlier in the match thanks to an Ilkay Gundogan penalty but it was the Chelsea star that would double the away side’s lead. The goal came when England were...
Yardbarker
Liverpool given opportunity to beat Man Utd & Chelsea to world class star in swap transfer
Liverpool may reportedly have been given the opportunity to steal a march on their rivals for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment after some highly impressive form in his time in the Bundesliga, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a big move.
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT
Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
Chelsea Tipped To Spend £30m On Fulham Teen Who Has Only Played One Senior Game
Luke Harris, 17, is said to have caught the attention of Chelsea officials in August when he scored a hat-trick for Fulham against the Blues at under-21 level.
Report: Chelsea Will Be Involved In Jude Bellingham Chase
Chelsea will be involved in the Jude Bellingham choice this summer, along with many other clubs.
Report: Carney Chukwuemeka Will Have To Be Patient At Chelsea
Chelsea's new signing Carney Chukwuemeka will have to be patient as he breaks into the set-up at his new club.
Denmark Coach Says Manchester United's Christian Eriksen Has His Best Years Ahead Of Him
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has spoken about Manchester United star Christian Eriksen, saying he has his best years ahead of him.
Comments / 0