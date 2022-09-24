ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea head physio Thierry Laurent is axed on ZOOM after 17 YEARS at Stamford Bridge - as Boehly's ruthless clearout goes on after Tuchel, Buck, Granovskaia and Cech exits

Chelsea’s off-field exodus has continued with long-serving head physiotherapist Thierry Laurent leaving the club in another major change to their medical department. Chelsea are parting ways with Laurent who will depart after 17 years at Chelsea and follows medical director Dr Paco Biosca, who was in his position for 11 years, in leaving the Stamford Bridge club.
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
Yardbarker

Liverpool given opportunity to beat Man Utd & Chelsea to world class star in swap transfer

Liverpool may reportedly have been given the opportunity to steal a march on their rivals for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment after some highly impressive form in his time in the Bundesliga, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a big move.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT

Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
