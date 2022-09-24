ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat

Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Borja Iglesias
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Jordi Alba
FOX Sports

Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League

On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest

Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Brazil make opening statement

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with. Every soccer savant knows Brazil’s history. The Pele-led, back to back World...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Nations League#La Roja#The Estadio La Romareda
The Associated Press

Croatia, Dutch advance in Nations League; France loses

PARIS (AP) — Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style on Sunday by winning their last Nations League games to qualify for the Final Four tournament next year. Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate the hosts to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points — six more than second-place Belgium. Defending Nations League and World Cup champion France lost 2-0 in Denmark but avoided relegation because of Austria’s defeat. It was the last match for the World Cup-bound teams before the competition starts in Qatar on Nov. 20. Qatar is in the Netherlands’ group at the World Cup along with Ecuador and Senegal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer

Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wales vs Poland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

Wales may have the World Cup to look forward to but tonight their focus is on beating Poland to avoid relegation from the Nations League.Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Belgium left Rob Page’s side bottom of their group, three points behind Poland - who were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands but with a better goal difference.Gareth Bale should start after he was only involved in one training session before the Belgium game following his arrival from Los Angeles.“It’s a final,” Wales manager Rob Page said. “Forget the World Cup, this is the game we want to win on Sunday.Here’s everything you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup

BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
WORLD
CBS Sports

England vs. Germany prediction, odds, line: 2022 UEFA Nations League picks, best bets for Monday, Sept. 26

Teams desperate to build momentum for the World Cup square off Monday when England hosts Germany in a 2022 UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium. This is the final match for both teams before Qatar 2022, and both come in off 1-0 losses on Friday. Both looked listless in attack in their setbacks, with Germany (1-3-1) falling to Hungary and a rebuilding Italy team knocking off England (0-2-3). England have clinched last place in League A's Group 3 and will be relegated to League B for the next Nations League campaign. Germany have no chance to reach the Nations League finals, so both teams will just be testing tactics for Qatar. England open the World Cup with Iran on Nov. 21, and the Germans kick off against Japan two days later.
UEFA
ESPN

France avoid Nations League relegation despite loss to Denmark

Nations League holders France lost 2-0 to Denmark in their final Group 1 game, but salvaged their place in the top tier at the end of a dismal campaign on Sunday. Didier Deschamps's side, who will face Denmark in Group D at the World Cup in November, conceded first-half goals by Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen to finish third in their Group with five points from six games.
MLS
NBC Sports

UEFA Nations League: Schedule, how to watch, stream, TV, standings

UEFA Nations League champions France will not go back-to-back, and Portugal is behind Spain in its bid to return to the throne room, highlighting the odds that a new Nations League winner will be crowned at the end of third edition of the tournament. England and Wales are no longer...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy