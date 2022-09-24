Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ronaldo set for Serie A return? Surprising top-flying club offers Manchester United escape route
Before returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a productive stint in Italy with Juventus. Now, an unexpected Italian team has teased the Portuguese ace with a social media post about a potential move. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the last window so that he could continue...
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo left with face full of blood in Portugal’s clash vs. Czech Republic
Not much is going right for Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Not only is he struggling to find minutes with Manchester United, but the striker can’t even catch a break with Portugal. In Saturday’s clash with the Czech Republic in Nations League action, Ronaldo went up for a header and...
Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist
Liverpool striker on target as Portugal tear apart the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League and you can watch the goal here.
FOX Sports
Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League
On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest
Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Brazil make opening statement
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with. Every soccer savant knows Brazil’s history. The Pele-led, back to back World...
FIFA・
England 3-3 Germany: player ratings from the Nations League game | Jacob Steinberg
Jude Bellingham stood out for Gareth Southgate’s side while Kai Havertz was Germany’s best at Wembley in the 3-3 draw
Croatia, Dutch advance in Nations League; France loses
PARIS (AP) — Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style on Sunday by winning their last Nations League games to qualify for the Final Four tournament next year. Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate the hosts to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points — six more than second-place Belgium. Defending Nations League and World Cup champion France lost 2-0 in Denmark but avoided relegation because of Austria’s defeat. It was the last match for the World Cup-bound teams before the competition starts in Qatar on Nov. 20. Qatar is in the Netherlands’ group at the World Cup along with Ecuador and Senegal.
Yardbarker
Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer
Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
Cristiano Ronaldo Suffers Bloody Injury But Portugal Win Big Thanks To His Man United Co-Stars
Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes were the stars of the show against the Czech Republic.
Yardbarker
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
Fans in stitches as Italy icon Del Piero seems to think Shaun Wright-Phillips played for England in Nations League loss
ALESSANDRO DEL PIERO gave gloomy England fans a small moment of comic relief on Friday night when he mistakenly thought Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for the Three Lions. The Juventus legend, 47, was a pundit for Channel 4 as his home nation of Italy took on Gareth Southgate's side at the San Siro.
Wales vs Poland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
Wales may have the World Cup to look forward to but tonight their focus is on beating Poland to avoid relegation from the Nations League.Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Belgium left Rob Page’s side bottom of their group, three points behind Poland - who were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands but with a better goal difference.Gareth Bale should start after he was only involved in one training session before the Belgium game following his arrival from Los Angeles.“It’s a final,” Wales manager Rob Page said. “Forget the World Cup, this is the game we want to win on Sunday.Here’s everything you...
Soccer-England and Germany sign off with 3-3 Nations League thriller
LONDON (Reuters) - England will head to the World Cup on the back of a six-match winless sequence but with at least some pride and confidence restored after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Germany in the Nations League on Monday.
Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup
BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
CBS Sports
England vs. Germany prediction, odds, line: 2022 UEFA Nations League picks, best bets for Monday, Sept. 26
Teams desperate to build momentum for the World Cup square off Monday when England hosts Germany in a 2022 UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium. This is the final match for both teams before Qatar 2022, and both come in off 1-0 losses on Friday. Both looked listless in attack in their setbacks, with Germany (1-3-1) falling to Hungary and a rebuilding Italy team knocking off England (0-2-3). England have clinched last place in League A's Group 3 and will be relegated to League B for the next Nations League campaign. Germany have no chance to reach the Nations League finals, so both teams will just be testing tactics for Qatar. England open the World Cup with Iran on Nov. 21, and the Germans kick off against Japan two days later.
ESPN
France avoid Nations League relegation despite loss to Denmark
Nations League holders France lost 2-0 to Denmark in their final Group 1 game, but salvaged their place in the top tier at the end of a dismal campaign on Sunday. Didier Deschamps's side, who will face Denmark in Group D at the World Cup in November, conceded first-half goals by Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen to finish third in their Group with five points from six games.
MLS・
Portugal v Spain: Where to Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool striker Diogo Jota in action for Portugal as they host Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
UEFA Nations League: Schedule, how to watch, stream, TV, standings
UEFA Nations League champions France will not go back-to-back, and Portugal is behind Spain in its bid to return to the throne room, highlighting the odds that a new Nations League winner will be crowned at the end of third edition of the tournament. England and Wales are no longer...
