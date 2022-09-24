Teams desperate to build momentum for the World Cup square off Monday when England hosts Germany in a 2022 UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium. This is the final match for both teams before Qatar 2022, and both come in off 1-0 losses on Friday. Both looked listless in attack in their setbacks, with Germany (1-3-1) falling to Hungary and a rebuilding Italy team knocking off England (0-2-3). England have clinched last place in League A's Group 3 and will be relegated to League B for the next Nations League campaign. Germany have no chance to reach the Nations League finals, so both teams will just be testing tactics for Qatar. England open the World Cup with Iran on Nov. 21, and the Germans kick off against Japan two days later.

