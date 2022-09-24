ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

Brotherly bonanza: Virginia man wins $3M lottery prize 2 years after brother wins $1M

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W41V7_0i92pxRg00

Luck rubbed off from one brother to another in the Virginia lottery.

Danny Mudd, of Sterling, bought a 50X the Money scratch-off ticket last month that yielded a $3 million payday, Virginia Lottery officials said in a news release.

Winning appears to be a family trait. Mudd’s brother, Terry Mudd, won $1 million in a scratch-off game he played in 2019.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Danny Mudd told Lottery officials as he claimed his prize on Aug. 29. “I was like, “No, this can’t be!”

Mudd bought his winning $3 million ticket at the Sheetz convenience store in Sterling, lottery officials said.

He decided to take a lump sum figure of $1,875,000 before taxes, rather than receiving the full $3 million in annual installments stretching over 30 years.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Mudd told lottery officials. “I’m just smiling!”

The chances of winning the $3 million top prize are 1 in 1,836,000.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Sterling, VA
mocoshow.com

Fatburger Opens First DC Area Location in Manassas

Fatburger, which was founded in Los Angeles, California, in 1947, has opened a restaurant in nearby Manassas, VA at 8097 Sudley Rd. The restaurant opened earlier this month and is the first Fatburger location in the DC area. While FatBurger is a fast food restaurant, the food is cooked and...
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#Bonanza#3m#Cox Media Group
NBC Washington

Virginia Teens Seek Patent for One-Of-A-Kind Walker Inspired by Grandparents

Inspired by grandparents’ mobility struggles, two high school seniors from Chantilly, Virginia, designed a one-of-a-kind walker and are working toward getting a patent for their invention. The 17-year-old best friends, Akanksha Tibrewala and Kaavya Karthikeyan, say they designed their device at the height of the pandemic. They call it...
CHANTILLY, VA
DC News Now

Man injured in Virginia shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
GAINESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko’s 16th...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
DC News Now

Man injured in Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Cadrene Heslop

West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week

Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
81K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy