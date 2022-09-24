ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Man, woman found dead on train tracks in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
QUINCY, MA
NHPR

How a fired N.H. state trooper kept working in law enforcement

Last year, New Hampshire State Police fired a state trooper after determining he had illegally searched someone’s phone without a warrant and made false statements to investigators. The head of the agency declared his credibility “beyond repair.”. Three weeks later, the ex-trooper, Haden Wilber, found another job in...
KINGSTON, NH
Beverly, MA
Massachusetts State
Beverly, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Connecticut State
wgbh.org

Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment

Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
BOSTON, MA
trhsnews.com

Home Explosion in Hampstead

In the early morning, on Friday, August 19th, homeowner Nathan Close woke up to an explosion that completely destroyed his home in Hampstead, NH. Officials say they believe it was a propane explosion. All the people in the house including Nathen, his son, and their pet dog were able to escape safely.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Seal
Boston

Undercover officer fired upon during investigation in Roxbury

"This is another example of true professionalism and calmness under pressure that I certainly want to note on the behalf of our officer." A man opened fire on an undercover Boston police officer while he was sitting in an unmarked cruiser in Roxbury on Sunday evening, Boston police said. The...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
BRAINTREE, MA
NECN

Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy, Transit Police Say

A man and a woman were found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to MBTA transit police. The two bodies were found on tracks just north of Wollaston Station. The man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies between the outside running rail and third rail," MBTA transit police said, and a preliminary investigation suggests that both came into contact with the third rail.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Man Found Dead in Brighton

A man was found unresponsive early Sunday morning in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, police announced. Boston officers responded to a Kinross Road home around 6:25 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead on scene. Homicide detectives with the Boston Police Department are investigating until a cause of death is determined, police...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Medical Examiner IDs Victims In Woonsocket Deaths

The Rhode Island medical examiner's office is identifying the second person found at the home of former Woonsocket mayor Susan Menard last week. The decedent was Daniel Grabowski. Grabowski was Menard's long-time boyfriend, and the founder and former CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Woonsocket. The deaths of...
WOONSOCKET, RI

