FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
westernmassnews.com
Mass. animal shelter taking in cats evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Hurricane Ian continues to intensify, a Worcester County animal shelter is taking in pets that are evacuating the sunshine state. Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield said that it is preparing to welcome cats from a Florida shelter in the storm’s path.
21-year-old woman from Lawrence killed in North Andover collision
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — An early morning head-on collision in North Andover killed a young woman from Lawrence and injured several other people. The crash happened near 1800 Great Pond Road at around 7:00 a.m. Police say a Chevy pickup truck collided with a Honda Pilot. The 21-year-old woman...
Man, woman found dead on train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
NHPR
How a fired N.H. state trooper kept working in law enforcement
Last year, New Hampshire State Police fired a state trooper after determining he had illegally searched someone’s phone without a warrant and made false statements to investigators. The head of the agency declared his credibility “beyond repair.”. Three weeks later, the ex-trooper, Haden Wilber, found another job in...
wgbh.org
Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment
Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
trhsnews.com
Home Explosion in Hampstead
In the early morning, on Friday, August 19th, homeowner Nathan Close woke up to an explosion that completely destroyed his home in Hampstead, NH. Officials say they believe it was a propane explosion. All the people in the house including Nathen, his son, and their pet dog were able to escape safely.
Boston University building evacuated after suspicious package delivered to employee
A Boston University building was evacuated Monday afternoon after a report of a suspicious package, according the campus police. The package was found at 1 Silber Way and BU Police asked the public to avoid the area. The scene was cleared shortly before 6:00 p.m. According to Boston University Police...
‘Terrifying’: Boston police officer comes under fire during an investigation
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
Undercover officer fired upon during investigation in Roxbury
"This is another example of true professionalism and calmness under pressure that I certainly want to note on the behalf of our officer." A man opened fire on an undercover Boston police officer while he was sitting in an unmarked cruiser in Roxbury on Sunday evening, Boston police said. The...
whdh.com
Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
Chief: 3 Massachusetts officers had inappropriate relationships with girl who later died by suicide
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three Stoughton, Massachusetts police officers who have since resigned from their roles with the department engaged in inappropriate relationships with a teenage girl who died by suicide years later, the town’s police chief said. According to WFXT-TV, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra on Friday announced...
WCVB
Family of Massachusetts soldier who died in 2020 file $25 million malpractice claim against U.S. Army
BOSTON — The family of a Massachusetts soldier who was found dead about 30 miles from Fort Hood in Texas in 2020 has filed a malpractice claim worth $25 million against the U.S. Army. Sgt. Elder Neves Fernandes, 23, of Brockton, was reported missing on Aug. 19, 2020. His...
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
NECN
Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy, Transit Police Say
A man and a woman were found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to MBTA transit police. The two bodies were found on tracks just north of Wollaston Station. The man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies between the outside running rail and third rail," MBTA transit police said, and a preliminary investigation suggests that both came into contact with the third rail.
NECN
Man Found Dead in Brighton
A man was found unresponsive early Sunday morning in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, police announced. Boston officers responded to a Kinross Road home around 6:25 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead on scene. Homicide detectives with the Boston Police Department are investigating until a cause of death is determined, police...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
iheart.com
Medical Examiner IDs Victims In Woonsocket Deaths
The Rhode Island medical examiner's office is identifying the second person found at the home of former Woonsocket mayor Susan Menard last week. The decedent was Daniel Grabowski. Grabowski was Menard's long-time boyfriend, and the founder and former CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Woonsocket. The deaths of...
Abandoned herd of guinea pigs rescued from Mass. pond
Police are investigating after 10 guinea pigs were rescued from a Massachusetts pond earlier this month, according to Sterling Animal Control.
Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
Wild scene in Foxboro as man tries to steal a catalytic converter from a car outside a 99 Restaurant
FOXBORO, Mass. — Foxboro Police say they’re searching for the individuals who stole a catalytic converter from a car parked outside the 99 Restaurant off Route 140 Saturday night. Police say the suspects also struck another parked car several times before taking off. “So I brought out an...
