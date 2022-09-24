A man and a woman were found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to MBTA transit police. The two bodies were found on tracks just north of Wollaston Station. The man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies between the outside running rail and third rail," MBTA transit police said, and a preliminary investigation suggests that both came into contact with the third rail.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO