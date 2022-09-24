ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Colts’ Matt Ryan will disagree with Chris Jones’ characterization of crucial penalty in win over Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a major upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday as Matt Ryan and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 20-17. It did not come without controversy , though, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a key third-down sack on Ryan. It led to a crucial Chiefs penalty, and the Colts successfully scored a touchdown on what turned out to be a game-deciding drive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Rams#American Football#Buffalo Rumblings#The Miami Dolphins
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
msn.com

NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL
ESPN

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
NFL
FanSided

Bills OC Ken Dorsey loses it after time runs out on offense (Video)

After time ran out on the Buffalo Bills in the team’s Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey lost his mind. The Buffalo Bills have completely dominated through the first two weeks of the season, disposing of the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans with relative ease. But they faced their first true test of the season in the form of the rival Miami Dolphins.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Running Backs to Stash (Week 4)

It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Dolphins late defensive stands led to comeback win vs. Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins' offense were barely on the field Sunday. But Miami’s defense kept Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills from putting together another explosive win. Miami held the Bills to 19 points, their fewest since Week 13 last season,...
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy & Sell (Week 4)

We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde suffers season-ending neck injury

BUFFALO, NY. (CNN) -- The Buffalo Bills will have to mount their Super Bowl challenge without Micah Hyde, one of their top defensive players, who suffered a season-ending neck injury playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Hyde's agent, Jack Bechta, confirmed the news on Twitter, adding that "fortunately, we...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injuries to Monitor for Week 4 (2022)

Every Sunday night, I review each NFL team’s injury situations when updating my power ratings for the coming week. Here are the injuries I’m monitoring for Week 4. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Brian Gutekunst is a master of free agency

The Packers came into 2022 strapped for cash. The resigning of key players like Aaron Rodgers, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas left the Packers with very cash to spend. This was not problem for Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. He found value in free agency to help fill in gaps in the roster and it has worked out perfectly. Brian Gutekunst is showing to be a master of free agency.
GREEN BAY, WI

