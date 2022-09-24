Read full article on original website
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
Yardbarker
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
Yardbarker
Colts’ Matt Ryan will disagree with Chris Jones’ characterization of crucial penalty in win over Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a major upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday as Matt Ryan and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 20-17. It did not come without controversy , though, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a key third-down sack on Ryan. It led to a crucial Chiefs penalty, and the Colts successfully scored a touchdown on what turned out to be a game-deciding drive.
Report: Dolphins list 6 players as inactive vs. Bills but will have Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard
The Miami Dolphins are going to be without a few players when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The team has reported that it will miss at least six players for the Sunday showdown. Those players are Cethan Carter, Raekwon Davis, Erik Ezukanma, Myles Gaskin, Hunter Long and Skylar Thompson.
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
msn.com
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
ESPN
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
Bills OC Ken Dorsey loses it after time runs out on offense (Video)
After time ran out on the Buffalo Bills in the team’s Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey lost his mind. The Buffalo Bills have completely dominated through the first two weeks of the season, disposing of the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans with relative ease. But they faced their first true test of the season in the form of the rival Miami Dolphins.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Running Backs to Stash (Week 4)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins
The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
Yardbarker
Stephen A Smith Doesn’t Put Much Stock in Dolphins Win over Bills
Stephen A Smith still doesn’t believe in the Dolphins and doesn’t take much away from yesterday’s win over the Bills. He feels that wasn’t the real Bills team out there and it was Buffalo beating Buffalo.
FOX Sports
Dolphins late defensive stands led to comeback win vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins' offense were barely on the field Sunday. But Miami’s defense kept Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills from putting together another explosive win. Miami held the Bills to 19 points, their fewest since Week 13 last season,...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy & Sell (Week 4)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
Capaccio: Bills at Dolphins: Sal's keys, notes and stats
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will both look to go 3-0 when they face each other in South Florida Sunday. If the Bills are to remain unbeaten, here are my three keys for them, as well as notes and stats on the matchup.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
Yardbarker
‘Take it on the chin’: Josh Allen, Von Miller clear air on Bills’ tough loss vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in disappointing fashion as an underdog Miami Dolphins side took a home victory, 21-19, in Week 3. Despite the loss, however, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the Bills squad can only see the silver lining in this early test.
CBS News
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde suffers season-ending neck injury
BUFFALO, NY. (CNN) -- The Buffalo Bills will have to mount their Super Bowl challenge without Micah Hyde, one of their top defensive players, who suffered a season-ending neck injury playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Hyde's agent, Jack Bechta, confirmed the news on Twitter, adding that "fortunately, we...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Injuries to Monitor for Week 4 (2022)
Every Sunday night, I review each NFL team’s injury situations when updating my power ratings for the coming week. Here are the injuries I’m monitoring for Week 4. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
Yardbarker
Brian Gutekunst is a master of free agency
The Packers came into 2022 strapped for cash. The resigning of key players like Aaron Rodgers, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas left the Packers with very cash to spend. This was not problem for Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. He found value in free agency to help fill in gaps in the roster and it has worked out perfectly. Brian Gutekunst is showing to be a master of free agency.
