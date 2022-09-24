Coaches will tell you all wins and all losses count the same. They will tell you that each just counts as one win or one loss. They go in the left column or the right column. And while that is of course technically true, some games carry a larger weight, win or lose, than others. So, while the Demon Deacons played its most competitive Clemson game in many years as far as the scoreboard reads, it’s time to expect more from Wake Forest.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO