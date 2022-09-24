Read full article on original website
Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion
Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field
Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans.
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Read the weird email Marco Rubio sent after Insider asked him about Lindsey Graham's abortion ban bill he's co-sponsoring
The email from Marco Rubio's office ordered Insider to quiz Democrats about their stance on abortion or else face some sort of public shaming on September 20.
White House says GOP’s abortion ban proposal could lead to a nationwide crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say a Republican-led proposal to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks would endanger the health of women and have severe consequences for physicians. “If passed and enacted, this bill would create a nationwide health crisis,...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Jared Kushner says he's 'pro-life' and that the Supreme Court correctly decided to overturn Roe v. Wade
Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, came out as "unapologetically" anti-abortion toward the end of President Trump's term.
An Arizona Judge Just Reinstated a 150-Year-Old Total Abortion Ban
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Arizona was even a state, its first territorial legislature enacted a total ban on abortion in 1864. On Friday, a state judge lifted a decades-old injunction blocking that law. Now, any person...
Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie
On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
Was overturning Roe a ‘blessing’? Only if Democrats can avoid the details of the right to abortion
“A blessing in disguise.” Those words from a Democratic political consultant refer to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which he described as giving “Democrats a renewed optimism about this year.”. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court returned the question to the...
White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he thinks most Senate Republicans would prefer abortion restrictions be enacted at the state level. The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
White House rips Arizona court's "backwards" decision on abortion ban
The White House on Saturday ripped an Arizona court decision reinstating a near-total ban on abortion that dates to 1864. Driving the news: "The potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. A Pima County judge ruled Friday...
Judge rules that Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - An Arizona judge ruled on Friday that a 1901 ban on nearly all abortions in the state can be enforced after being blocked for about 50 years, a decision that drew immediate criticism from abortion-rights activists and Democrats and is likely to be appealed.
Arizona’s ‘dangerous’ rule on abortion will set women in the state ‘back more than a century,’ White House says
Arizona’s recent ruling on abortion is “dangerous” and will set women in the state “back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Saturday morning. Jean-Pierre’s comments came...
Arizona judge allows pre-statehood abortion ban to take effect
A Pima County judge ruled on Friday that Arizona's pre-statehood ban on most abortions will go into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Driving the news: Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that years of subsequent abortion restrictions that are less lenient than the territorial-era ban...
