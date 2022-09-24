COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was named a Co-Defensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference on Monday. The senior from Cleveland recorded a season high 14 tackles including two tackles-for-loss in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 win over Wisconsin. Eight of his tackles came in the first half as Ohio State took a 31-7 lead into the half.

