Columbus, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

WATCH: Ryan Day, Tim Walton and Mitch Rossi discuss Rutgers game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes will wrap-up a five-game homestand as they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium. Head coach Ryan Day along with secondary and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and tight end Mitch Rossi spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's matchup.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was named a Co-Defensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference on Monday. The senior from Cleveland recorded a season high 14 tackles including two tackles-for-loss in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 win over Wisconsin. Eight of his tackles came in the first half as Ohio State took a 31-7 lead into the half.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No. 3 Buckeyes score early and often, bury Wisconsin 52-21

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka each caught two of C.J. Stroud’s five touchdown passes, Miyan Williams rushed for two more scores and No. 3 Ohio State blew by Wisconsin early and cruised to a 52-21 win on Saturday night. The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

PHOTOS: Ohio State vs Wisconsin | Sept. 24, 2022

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, left, cuts upfield against Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, center, and defensive back John Torchio, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Weaker concealed carry laws linked to increase in gun crimes, study shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Weakened concealed carry laws are associated with an estimated 9.5% increase in rates of criminal assaults with firearms, according to research published last week. That relationship is most pronounced in places that allow people convicted of violent misdemeanor crimes to carry a concealed firearm. Those states...
