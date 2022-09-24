ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka's 'difficult' alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn't Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn't Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: "The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator..."

When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations. But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant's place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he's easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn't even a top 10 all-time player for others.
NBA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
Person
Joel Embiid
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal

It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
BOSTON, MA
#Drew League#The Atlanta Hawks
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar's Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
E! News

Nia Long Comments After Fiancé Ime Udoka Is Suspended From Celtics

Watch: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together. Nia Long is ready to speak out about the drama surrounding her fiancé, Ime Udoka. Following Ime's suspension as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team rules, the Best Man actress shared a statement, via her rep Shannon Barr, thanking everyone for their love during this time.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Suns agree to work on trade with 1 notable player

The Phoenix Suns will officially be shaking things up a bit after their kaput in last year’s playoffs. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Suns have mutually agreed with forward Jae Crowder that Crowder will not attend training camp as the team works on finding a trade. Training camp will officially begin for Phoenix on Sept. 27.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There's Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
