Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn't Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn't Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: "The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator..."
When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations. But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant's place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he's easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn't even a top 10 all-time player for others.
Golden State Warriors Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Never underestimate the element of surprise. It can give you an advantage in a lot of situations. NBA teams know this all too well. After all, an opponent who’s off-guard is an opponent who’s unprepared. This has been a key component of competitive strategies since at least the days of Sun Tzu. It’s ruthless and cunning, but it’s also highly effective.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Ime Udoka's suspension suggests much more than a consensual relationship
When the news of the scandal surrounding Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and the punishment of a year-long suspension to address it first broke, early reporting described the relationship Udoka had with a female team employee as “consensual“. But it would not take long to hear that...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal
It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
Yardbarker
James Harden Flexes His Peak Gym Body In Viral Photo With Allen Iverson Mural
After several seasons of drama and chaos, James Harden has really ignited his doubters and haters. Now, with so much to prove, Harden will have to work harder than ever before if he wants to call this season a success for his legacy. While some Sixers fans continue to worry...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Nia Long Comments After Fiancé Ime Udoka Is Suspended From Celtics
Watch: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together. Nia Long is ready to speak out about the drama surrounding her fiancé, Ime Udoka. Following Ime's suspension as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team rules, the Best Man actress shared a statement, via her rep Shannon Barr, thanking everyone for their love during this time.
Orlando Magic Waive Former Wizards And Lakers Player
The Orlando Magic announced Saturday that they had waived former Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers guard Joel Ayayi, who went undrafted in 2021.
Suns agree to work on trade with 1 notable player
The Phoenix Suns will officially be shaking things up a bit after their kaput in last year’s playoffs. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Suns have mutually agreed with forward Jae Crowder that Crowder will not attend training camp as the team works on finding a trade. Training camp will officially begin for Phoenix on Sept. 27.
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Speaks On Anthony Edwards' Anti-Gay Comments
Wade says having a transgender child has helped him better understand gay community
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State's All-Black Jerseys: “And By The Way These Black Unis Are Sick!”
LeBron James' allegiance to Ohio State is well known at this point. James is a massive Buckeyes fan who has stated in the past that if he had decided to go to college instead of directly entering the NBA from high school, then he would have headed over to OSU.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
