Italy's far-right Giorgia Meloni looks set to become the country's new prime minister, according to exit polls emerging after Italians cast their votes on Sunday, 25 September.Initial polls show the right-wing alliance, led by a party with neo-fascist roots, won a clear majority of 45 per cent in the Italian parliament.The bloc, led by Ms Meloni's Brothers of Italy, also includes Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia parties.If the exit polls prove to be accurate, Ms Meloni will become Italy's first female leader.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO