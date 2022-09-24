ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills, Dolphins make roster moves ahead of Sunday's game

By Sal Capaccio
 2 days ago

Miami, Fla. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins both made several roster moves on Saturday, as they get ready for their AFC East matchup on Sunday in South Florida. Both teams are dealing with injuries to key players.

Starting with the Bills, the team has placed veteran safety Micah Hyde on Injured Reserve after suffering a neck injury during Buffalo's Monday night win over the Tennessee Titans.

Meanwhile, the Bills have officially signed defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and Prince Emili from the practice squad to the active roster. In addition, the team has elevated offensive lineman Greg Mancz and defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram for Sunday's game.

On the Dolphins' side, they have elevated tackle Larnel Coleman and wideout River Cracraft for Sunday's affair against Buffalo.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.

