Pitt Notes-Slovis back, MJ TD, Carter love, Steelers coach talks

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Big plays ending in four touchdowns by running back Israel Abanikanda led the 24th ranked Panthers to a 45-24 win over Rhode Island Saturday afternoon.

“Good outing by our guys,” said Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi. “I say ‘good’. I don't think it was great. I didn't think we had the emotion I think you need to come with every Saturday afternoon for whatever reason. I thought the offense ran the ball really well and were efficient.”

“Defense, wasn't happy. Gave up a big run. Never like to do that. Gave up some RPOs out of some different formations and stuff.”

Slovis returns

Sitting out a game with an alleged concussion, Kedon Slovis played all of the offensive snaps throwing for 189 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

“I think it was okay,” Narduzzi said.

“He was efficient with the football, 20 of 27. Took what they were giving us.

Didn't make bad decisions throwing the ball into coverage down the field, and I thought he was good.”

“I feel really good that we can do a lot of different things based on the strengths of the defense that we play and the matchups,” Slovis said. “I think we are really efficient. A lot of these games we don’t have a lot of drives, but we are scoring on a high percentage of them. It also helps your defense to keep them off the field.”

MJ House Call

The scoring started with a special teams touchdown. Narduzzi went to MJ Devonshire as a punt returner with Jared Wayne and Marquis Williams unavailable due to injury. Narduzzi noted in the previous two attempts as a punt returner for Pitt, Devonshire didn’t catch either one.

Saturday on the first punt of the game, Devonshire back-peddled about 10 yards and once he turned upfield, he found a lane, daylight and eventually an 82-yard punt return touchdown.

“Nerve-wracking, my heart was racing since last night,” Devonshire said of being told he would return punts Saturday. “I finally got back there and thought ‘deep breaths, deep breaths’. I looked at my mom and she was calm. I thought she ain’t panicking so I can be calm. Once I caught it, my guys said they got me. I just followed their blocks.”

Devonshire said he was helped by it being a long punt. It gave them more time for the return team to set up the blocks.

“Once I turned the corner and straightened out towards the student section and saw Jahvante Royal,” Devonshire said. “I saw the punter and it was him and he picked up the block. I was able to make a slight cut and I was like ‘this was to the house’.”

“He's fast, and we saw that in the WVU game,” Narduzzi said. “If you get the ball in his hands -- again, I think it gave him a lot of confidence today, gave the coaches a lot of confidence when he goes back there, something good can happen. Great blocking, as well.”

Devonshire is the last player since another Aliquippa star, Darrelle Revis, to have an interception and punt return for a touchdown in the same year.

“It means a lot,” Devonshire said. “I was not aware of that until after the game. It means a lot though. He paved the way, I just follow it.”

Carter Conversions

Pointing out to us earlier in the week he was a four-star recruit and hoped for more opportunities, junior Daniel Carter kept drives alive all day with key conversions.

· 4 yards on a 4th and 1 in the first quarter (TD drive)

· 3 yards on a 3rd and 2 in the second quarter (TD drive)

· 6 yards on a 3rd and 2 in the second quarter (FG drive)

· 3 yards on a 3rd and 2 in the third quarter (TD drive)

· 1 yard on a 3rd and 1 in the fourth quarter (TD drive)

Carter would finish with seven carries for 19 yards but the significance was more.

“I told Daniel he got the dive and I scored following that,” Abanikanda said of the fourth down conversion. “I said that’s all you. You led the first down to keep the drive going. That’s all you.”

“Daniel did a nice job on his carries, but he did an even nicer job in the run game,” Narduzzi said. “He's the best fullback we've had since George Aston as far as picking up the right guy.”

“A lot of those runs are springing because he's searching up there and picking up the right guy and popping as he frees, so Daniel does a nice job there, and then he does a nice job on some of the carries he got today.”

Pitt would finish 10 of 14 on third downs

Spreading it around

The Panthers were able to use a number of players on defense as 23 registered a tackle and while Shayne Simon didn’t have one, he had a pair of passes defended. Pitt had four sacks and seven tackles for loss, allowing on 63 yards rushing.

Pitt Bits

· Panthers held a 10:18 edge in time of possession

· Pitt had 9 penalties for 97 yards

· There were no turnovers in the game

· Pitt was not sacked, had 4 themselves and 7 tackles for loss

· Narduzzi said it was the plan to attempt the onside kick at the end of the game. He did note he wasn’t happy with the roughing the kicker on the PAT on the previous play

Honorary Captain

Steelers Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin was the Panthers Honorary Captain for the game Saturday. It was a rare opportunity where he would be free to attend a game with the Steelers playing Thursday night.

Injured-Did Not Play

DL Devin Danielson

DL Nate Temple

DL Haba Baldonado

DL Deslin Alexandre

CB Marquis Williams

QB Nick Patti

WR Jared Wayne

OL Owen Drexel