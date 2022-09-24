Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Fire at Hanscom Park destroys gazebo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. The fire happened around 6 a.m. and a video shows a pile of burned/blackened remnants. The gazebo is decades old and the scene of many wedding and graduation photos.
KETV.com
'I was kind of gutted': Hanscom Park gazebo burned in suspected arson, neighbors upset
OMAHA, Neb. — A gazebo that once stood in Hanscom Park is now a pile of rubble. Omaha police say someone set fire to the structure early Monday morning. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke with disappointed parkgoers. A charred pile of wood sits in Hanscom Park as people who live...
WOWT
Woman killed, three injured in 4-car crash in northwest Omaha
A Nebraska state senator says he will bring back a concealed carry gun bill to next year's session and make it his priority. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines,...
UPDATE: Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed Monday night
Omaha Police have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and Jeep on North West Radial Hwy and Hamilton Street on Monday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
One Person Dies, Three Hospitalized After Omaha Crash
Omaha Police accident investigators are looking into a four-vehicle crash that killed one person at 156th and West Maple Road. Police and Omaha Fire were called to the scene at 3:40 p.m. Sunday. They say the investigation to this point determined a Acura driven by 84-year old Jewel Gay westbound...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Lincoln man charged, victim identified in O Street homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police announced the arrest of a Lincoln man on Monday in connection with Sunday morning’s homicide. Early Sunday morning Robert Brannon, 33, of Omaha was shot and killed in the alley near 19th and O Streets. Security video of the area shows Brannon...
KETV.com
Police identify woman killed in Sunday Northwest Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an 84-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before a fatal crash Sunday at 156th and West Maple Road. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jewel Gay, 84, crossed the center line headed westbound and collided with eastbound traffic,...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at City View Apartments near south 22nd and St. Mary’s Avenue. According to officers at the scene, the 43-year-old victim is a tenant there and received a cut on the leg.
WOWT
Power outage affects north central Omaha residents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A power outage has impacted more than 1,000 people, according to OPPD. OPPD says a power outage began at 12:52 p.m. and has affected 1,121 customers in north central Omaha. The outage is roughly from 88th to 108th Streets, and Bedford Avenue to Hamilton Street. OPPD...
iheart.com
Police Investigate Omaha Assault
Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured one person near 22nd and St. Marys Avenue. Officers responded to the scene early today and spoke with 43 -year old Justin Jackson, who said he was involved in a argument with a man in his 30s. He told officers during the...
WOWT
‘Quite worrisome’: Fremont Fire Department deals with applicant shortage
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - All across the U.S., fire departments wait for their next firefighter applicant to fulfill the current labor shortage. A shortage that rose since the start of the pandemic. Fremont Fire Department has only hired four to five applicants this year. “Twenty years ago we used to...
klin.com
UPDATE: Early Sunday Morning Homicide in Downtown Lincoln
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 12:06 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the alley near 19th and O St. The suspect, also a male, had run away from the area. Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics attempted...
Lincoln Police make arrest in weekend homicide of an Omaha man
The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday that they have made an arrest in the Sunday morning homicide of an Omaha man.
1011now.com
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify body of man found on Highway 275
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified the body of a man found on Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275. Authorities identified the man as Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista. Construction crews discovered Martinez’s body at about 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road....
Death of a cat being investigated after tossed from a car in Omaha
Investigators are looking for the person who threw a cat from a car at 72nd and Grover on Friday. A reward fund for information now tops $3,000.
Several Omaha area departments come together to save a horse trapped in water
Several Omaha area departments came together on Sunday to get a horse out of a swampy area at Lake Cunningham.
WOWT
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police make an arrest of someone who allegedly had a gun on school property. That doesn’t tell the whole story. Last week, Omaha police gave chase to a black Cadillac, they say, was tearing through a neighborhood. According to investigators, the vehicle came to...
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of items stolen from Lincoln store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was reportedly broken into and had over $40,000 worth of items stolen. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Frontier Harley Davidson, 205 NW 40th St., for a reported burglary on Sept. 23 around 8:30 a.m. Officers said the store employees...
Comments / 0