Girl abducted after father fatally shoots wife during domestic dispute in Fontana: Police
An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter. The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the […]
newsantaana.com
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
Bakersfield Now
Police: Fatal shooting suspect on the run with daughter, Amber Alert issued
FONTANA, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert after a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting fled with his 15-year-old in San Bernardino County Monday morning, according to police. The Amber Alert was sent out to residents in San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern...
theavtimes.com
Woman found dead in Lancaster was a probation officer; investigation continues [UPDATED: Victim ID’d]
LANCASTER – A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home Sunday morning was a Los Angeles County probation officer, according to authorities, and the investigation into the killing continues. The incident was reported around 12:05 a .m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on the 45500 block of Barrymore...
Woman arrested, accused of killing man after intentionally running him over with car in Cypress
Police in Cypress have taken a 20-year-old woman into custody after she allegedly killed a man after she ran him over with her car. The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park, according to a news release from the Cypress Police Department. Authorities said that when officers […]
nypressnews.com
Woman found fatally shot inside car after crash into hydrant outside South LA fire station
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman in her 20s was found fatally shot inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant outside a fire station in South Los Angeles, prompting an investigation that continued Tuesday. Officers responded to a shooting call just before midnight at Slauson Avenue...
LASD deputy hospitalized after crash involving hit-and-run driver in Gardena
A sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene Gardena, authorities said.
Motorcyclist killed in Mid-City hit-and-run; driver sought
Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a motorcyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The crash occurred on South Fairfax Avenue and Electric Drive around 10:20 p.m, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release A black, 4-door sedan was driving northbound on […]
foxla.com
Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department. The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.
nypressnews.com
Child hospitalized after car crashes into Garden Grove Hospital
One child was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a car crashed into the side of Garden Grove Hospital. The crash occurred a little before 4 p.m. at the medical center located on Garden Grove Boulevard. According to police, the man behind the wheel was taking his wife to an appointment at...
Man arrested in Lancaster home invasion homicide was homeless, didn’t know victim
More details are being released by law enforcement regarding a home invasion in Lancaster that left a woman dead early Sunday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect in the investigation was a local transient in the area who acted alone when he gained entry into the victim’s home. The victim […]
3 teenagers arrested after shooting, car chase in North Long Beach, police say
Police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old after reports of a shooting sparked a short vehicle pursuit. The post 3 teenagers arrested after shooting, car chase in North Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
1 Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)
According to the Santa Ana Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Santa Ana on Saturday. The crash happened on Santa Ana Boulevard near the 5 Freeway at around 5:30 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Felon Charged with Killing Man with Screwdriver in Santa Ana
A 39-year-old man was charged today with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana.
Fontana Herald News
Woman is shot to death in Fontana on Sept. 26; suspect takes 15-year-old daughter and flees
A woman was shot to death in a domestic violence incident in Fontana on the morning of Sept. 26, and the suspect fled and took his teenage daughter with him, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the...
Man killed by law enforcement after pinning deputy with his car in Rancho Cucamonga: SBSD
A Santa Monica man was shot and killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Saturday evening after he allegedly pinned a deputy with his car and then tried to attack him with a knife. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. Deputies were in the area […]
Westminster man charged with attacking victim with gas and lighter
A 36-year-old Orange County man was charged today with attempting to light a man on fire in Westminster and leading police on a chase.
Woman killed after running red light, crashing into car in Santa Ana
A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said.The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department said.The victim was in an eastbound vehicle on Santa Ana Boulevard that was traveling toward the intersection of Grand Avenue when it drove through a red light and struck another vehicle going south on Grand Avenue, police said.Officers dispatched to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. located the woman lying in the intersection, ejected from her vehicle due to the impact of the crash. At least one person inside her vehicle -- and possibly more -- fled the scene on foot, according to police.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead."Video evidence showed multiple vehicles at the intersection at the time of the collision, and it is believed there may be additional witnesses," police said in a statement.The Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 714-245-8200 or 714-245-8216.
KTLA.com
Police investigating homicide in South L.A., suspect still at large
A man in his 30s is dead after being shot in South Los Angeles near the intersection of 91st Street and Wadsworth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. A male suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt was last...
Bakersfield Californian
CHP arrests 2, seizes 100 pounds of methamphetamine
California Highway Patrol officers arrested two men and seized more than 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop Friday, according to a CHP news release. Efrain Baez, 23, of Los Angeles County, and Eduardo Melendres, 29, of Riverside County, were arrested on suspicion of various drug-related charges, according to the release.
