IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Charlotte
There were plenty of faces in the crowd Saturday when South Carolina hosted Charlotte for its third home game of the year. The Gamecocks, who improved to 2-2 with a 56-20 win, continued their streak of selling out all home games this season. With a Family Weekend under the lights,...
USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
What we know about South Carolina's Week 5 depth chart
What does South Carolina's depth chart look like heading into Week 5 against South Carolina State?. After meeting with coach Shane Beamer on Tuesday afternoon, TheBigSpur has the latest on several positions, as the Gamecocks continue to prepare for their fifth game of the season. There were plenty of positions for Beamer to update, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Kickoff time set for South Carolina, Kentucky football
The South Carolina football team moves back into Southeastern Conference play when traveling to face Kentucky on October 8. The league announced on Monday that the two teams will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) are ranked in the top 10 nationally for the...
S.C. State game moving to Thursday
The next South Carolina Gamecocks football game will be played on Thursday. TheBigSpur learned through multiple contacts on Tuesday morning that the South Carolina State game would be moved from Saturday, Oct. 1 to Thursday, Sept. 29. South Carolina announced the change just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday. According to that release, kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Television coverage will be announced later in the day Tuesday.
Recruiting news and notes from Williams-Brice Stadium
The third game at Williams-Brice Stadium will give the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches another opportunity to host recruits. Several unofficial guests are scheduled to be on hand for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte. A thread of news, notes and updates from Williams-Brice has already been started on the PPG message board. It requires a VIP subscription to read. If you are not a member, check out this link, to see what kind of options are available.
South Carolina football post-game injury report: Charlotte 49ers
There were a slew of “questionable” South Carolina football players entering the game on Saturday night against Charlotte. Some of those injured players were able to see action in the lopsided victory over the 49ers, and some stayed on the sideline. Entering the game, it was known that...
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Below is a list of high school football game cancellations and rescheduled games. Lexington Two has announced the following changes for athletics and after-school activities scheduled on Friday, September 30:. Brookland-Cayce High School’s football game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28....
Lugoff Elgin and Ridgeview Moved to Thursday
The Lugoff Elgin Demons football team has won three games in a row, and are coming off of a bye week. The Demons and the Blazers were scheduled to play on Friday night at Ridgeview, but Ridgeview has decided to move the game to Thursday night. You can catch all the action with Joe Johnson and Jeremy Murphy at 7pm on Kool 102.7. on our free mobile app or simply tell your Alexa device to play Kool 1027.
Discover Aiken: Three new courses add to Aiken County's golf offerings
It’s no secret that Aiken County is blessed with many wonderful golf courses. From turn-of-the-20th-century layouts to courses that weave through neighborhoods, golf has been an integral part of the local sports landscape for many decades. And, thanks to an abundance of suitable terrain and available land, there are...
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
Wayman Johnson: Local veteran 'just the best' in service
Service is a highly familiar concept for Vietnam veteran Wayman Johnson, whether halfway around the world or just around the corner. The hospital volunteer, Knights of Columbus member and longtime Savannah River Site employee is known through a variety of roles around Aiken and Augusta, and Orangeburg is also part of the picture, as he is a member of the South Carolina State University ROTC Hall of Fame.
Wanted woman arrested in La. for SC murder
A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County.
Tropical Storm Ian nearing hurricane intensity
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Ian is already showing signs of rapid strengthening and is expected to become the second major hurricane of the 2022 season by as early as Tuesday. Ian was located about 390 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. The storm has maximum sustained...
I-TEAM: S.C. residents say hospitals are deducting from their taxes, checks
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – In South Carolina, money is being taken from paychecks or tax returns, often without warning. That’s against state law. But it’s happened to 150 people who have reached out to our sister station, WBTV, in Charlotte. A Bamberg man told our I-TEAM he...
Over 20 arrested in largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history, DOJ says
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday will feature partly sunny skies with a few late evening showers. Morning low temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s. In the Tropics, We are tracking Ian as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico. Rain associated with Ian will arrive in the Midlands late...
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
Richland Two responds to graphic endorsing board candidates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two issued a statement Sunday about a graphic circulating social media that used the Richland Two logo and endorsed multiple board candidates. District officials said that the graphic was not made by them and is in violation of state ethics laws citing that...
