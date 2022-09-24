ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
Newsweek

Mom Who Left Her Baby for an Hour Backed Online: 'I've Had Enough'

A post about a first-time mom who is "fed up" and decided to go out for an hour without her baby has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Mamabearv, the mother of the 4-month-old said: "I love my baby and being with her," but "I rarely have time to myself."
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
The Independent

What is the Scandinavian sleep method?

As scientists have proved time and again, a night of peaceful sleep is really important for all human beings to function at full capacity. In fact, according to a study by Front Psychiatry, sleeping in the same bed as your partner can especially stabilise REM sleep and sleep-stage synchronisation. However, couples who sleep together do not always sleep better.
petpress.net

How to Get Dog to Sleep? The Snoozy Secrets To Sweet Dreams

It’s no secret that dogs love to sleep. In fact, they can spend up to 12-14 hours a day snoozing!. Generally, dogs sleep so much, but that is not the case every time. But sometimes, getting your dog to actually fall asleep can be harder than it looks. So,...
Slate

Once, I Had a Mind Like a Steel Trap. Brain Fog Changed Everything.

This essay was adapted from Martha Crawford’s newsletter, What a Shrink Thinks. Subscribe here. Last weekend, I tweeted, “Brain fog is a cute word for brain damage,” and surprisingly, thousands of people responded to it. I had a few down-thread conversations with folks who have also struggled with “fog” and felt that most people don’t understand the gravity of what it really feels like to have your cognition altered.
MedicalXpress

Why do older adults and young people move differently?

As we age, we start to change the way we move. But why do older adults and young adults move differently? How much change can we tolerate before assistance is needed? And how does adaptation relate to falls? Eline van der Kruk, researcher at the Department of BioMechanical Engineering, and a team of researchers of Imperial College London explore these questions in a study of daily life activity. Their findings were published in npj Aging.
msn.com

Thyroid Health 101: Supporting Thyroid Health, Hypothyroidism & Hashimotos

There are so many ways this powerhouse of a gland can be negatively impacted. And women see it much more often than men – 8 in 10 thyroid patients are female. ✅ Influences development and long-term strength of:. 👉🏼 muscles, body temperature, heart rate, blood flow, and bone strength....
ADDitude

Everyday ADHD: Quirky Productivity Hacks for Easily Bored Brains

Household chores are both mundane and onerous for ADHD brains. Low executive function, boredom, and lack of novelty complicate tasks that, to others, seem trivial, leading to shame and feelings of failure in people with ADHD. Often, however, simple changes make all the difference: Many people with ADHD have found...
psychologytoday.com

Where Does Chemistry Come From?

Much of our well-being depends on the quality of our interpersonal connections. Shared interests, self-disclosure, and feeling “heard” are key to interpersonal chemistry. Chemistry involves verbal, non-verbal, and even neural-level synchrony between people. “Each of us is full of too many wheels, screws, and valves to permit us...
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

What to Do When Your Baby Won’t Burp and Gets Hiccups Instead

Wondering why your baby won’t burp and gets hiccups instead? Learn how to stop baby hiccups after feeding with these solutions!. It’s bad enough when you’re worried that you can’t get your baby to burp, but what do you do when he starts to hiccup, too?
