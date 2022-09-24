ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruthersville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

2 teens injured, 5 face charges after shooting in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – Dyersburg police are looking for multiple people accused of attempted murder after a shooting left two teenagers injured Friday night. Dyersburg police responded to Price Street around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting on Sept. 23. Officers were told two victims were struck by...
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

Man named Trouble charged, four wanted after Dyersburg shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was charged with three counts of attempted murder, and four people are wanted after a shooting in Dyersburg left two teens injured Friday night. Trouble Thomas, 20, was arrested Sunday morning around 3 a.m. when an officer saw him in front of a home on Harris Street. Dyersburg Police […]
DYERSBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caruthersville, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Caruthersville, MO
City
Hayti, MO
City
Farmington, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, MO
KFVS12

Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man in Caruthersville. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Shultz Avenue. There they found 19-year-old Herschel Grant Jr. of Hayti profusely...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Kait 8

1 person dead after shooting near high school

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a shots fired call came in on Friday, September 23 around 9:31 pm. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies were handling security at the Caruthersville High...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston murder suspect in custody

One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
SIKESTON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Kait 8

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt caught

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who multiple police agencies had been searching for after they said he had stolen a firearm has been caught. At 8:32 p.m., Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said a man took off from police when officers tried to stop him for a stolen firearm. Rolland said he wrecked his car east of Monette on Highway 18.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Burn ban issued in Scott Co., Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A burn ban was issued for Scott County until further notice. The Scott County Commission and Scott County Office of Emergency Management issued the ban on Friday, September 23. It was effective immediately. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety on its Facebook page,...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Combing#Violent Crime#Pemiscot County Deputies#The Regional One Health
WREG

Strong winds tear through Covington town square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area. Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of […]
COVINGTON, TN
Kait 8

Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and cash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A traffic stop in Clay County led to the seizure of drugs, weapons, and money from a man on probation. According to a media release from Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, on Saturday, Sept. 24, a deputy pulled over 28-year-old Justin Trinkle for going 15 miles per hour over the speed limit on Highway 135.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
CHARLESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Viral social media threat leave parents upset

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A viral social media threat left two Covington schools and parents on high alert because they were not notified. A 12-year-old, who attended Crestview Middle School, was criminally charged with a threat of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity. Concerned Covington parents...
COVINGTON, TN
neareport.com

18 pounds of meth, $120,000 seized in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. – A large drug seizure was reported this week in Craighead County. On Sunday, September 18, deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force seized more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine as well as a little over $120,000 dollars.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Man dies in afternoon crash

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Strong winds down power lines, cause damage in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Thousands were impacted by strong storms that blew through the Mid-South Saturday night. Straight-line winds blew through Covington, Tennessee, leaving power lines down, windows shattered and trees in the street. Tents at the Heritage Festival were also uprooted and blown through the area. Pictures shared by...
COVINGTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy