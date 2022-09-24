ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO