Gregory Jenkins
2d ago
I guess that menacing look on that young man's face is how he's going to look when he goes to jail?
Reply(1)
8
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
KFVS12
Murder suspect pleads "not guilty" in Cape Girardeau
Cape Martial Arts is seeing an increase in sign-ups for training the youth self-defense. The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. $20 million to fund grain storage for tornado-impacted farmers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. $20 million to fund grain storage for...
Man charged with murder after body found in St. Louis
A man is charged with murder after a decomposing body was found along a north St. Louis street.
Officer beaten during escape attempt at St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center
Authorities have confirmed to FOX 2 News that a staff member was severely beaten during an attempted mass escape at the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center on Sunday night.
kbsi23.com
Woman facing charges after police find crystal meth, Fentanyl in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges after police say they found her with crystal ice methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, faces two counts of delivery of Fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and possession of 15 to 100 grams of Fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
Man is stabbed, robbed Sunday while giving an 'acquaintance' a ride
ST. LOUIS — A man was assaulted and robbed Sunday night after giving another man a ride in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday after the pair arrived in the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. An argument broke out between the victim - a 51-year-old man - and the suspect - a 58-year-old man.
KMOV
South City man shot Thursday has died, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man from South City who was shot Thursday has died, police say. Parcee Starks was shot in the head and dropped off at a local hospital around 11:00 p.m. Thursday, but authorities have not said where the shooting happened. Sunday, police say he died.
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from outside House Springs home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 6400 block of Glendale Court in House Springs. The stolen 2013 Kia Optima was valued at about $3,000, authorities reported. The victim parked the car outside his home at about midnight...
myleaderpaper.com
Three alleged pickpocket artists arrested at Arnold Walmart
The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged two men and a woman from Romania in connection with the theft of a man’s wallet at the Walmart store in Arnold. Police believe the three have been pickpocketing throughout Missouri and other states, Arnold Police reported. The three suspects...
KFVS12
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview
A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting.
cilfm.com
Marion woman arrested on drug charges
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
Man dies after head injury made by 'unknown object,' police say
ST. LOUIS — A 33-year-old man died after a head injury caused by an unknown object Saturday night. St. Louis Metropolitan police responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 21st block of Gast Place. Responding officers located a man unconscious and not breathing...
KMOV
Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KFVS12
Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
Man and woman shot near Ballpark Village Saturday
Officers were at the scene of a shooting that took place near Ballpark Village early Saturday morning.
KFVS12
Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville
One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau. A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. One person was killed and another taken into...
Man stabbed in back by girlfriend in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was literally stabbed in the back by his girlfriend early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The 43-year-old man told police that he woke up at about 1 a.m. with a sharp pain from his back. Police said, “When he got up, he observed his girlfriend holding a knife confronting […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 25th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Cook of Granite City for possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 48-year-old Justin Brake of Richview for alleged deceptive practice/bad checks. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail. A 37-year-old homeless Centralia man was arrested...
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
Comments / 24