Read full article on original website
Related
northcountrynow.com
Balloon animals in Massena
A clown making balloon animals was one of the attractions at the annual Wildlife Festival at the NYPA Frank S. McCullough Jr. Hawkins Point Visitors Center in Massena, Saturday, Sept. 24. Families, children and NYPA staff enjoyed the activities and animals during the festival. For more photos click here. NYPA photo by Steve Jacobs.
northcountrynow.com
Canton musician performs at recent Norwood festival
Rob Larrabee, a local country music performer from Canton, entertains at the Norwood Festival Sept. 17 at the Village Green. The festival also included a performance by 13-year old Nicole White, from Norwood, a craft fair and vendors and activities for children hosted by the Norwood Police. NCNow photo.
northcountrynow.com
Up close in Massena
A display of a gray wolf head and fur pelt was among the attractions at the annual Wildlife Festival at the NYPA Frank S. McCullough Jr. Hawkins Point Visitors Center in Massena, Saturday, Sept. 24. Families, children and NYPA staff enjoyed the activities and animals during the festival. For more photos and story, click here . NYPA photo by Steve Jacobs.
northcountrynow.com
Hundreds turn out for Madrid craft, wine fair
Hundreds came out for St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Craft, Food & Wine Open Air Market held at the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum, Madrid, Sept. 24. Photo provided by St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northcountrynow.com
Spending time with grandson at train show
Massena residents Lincoln Hollenbeck and his grandfather Dale Hollenbeck, play with the toy train set at the 13th Annual Model Train, Toy & Collectible Expo held at Massena Arena Sept. 25. The event is sponsored by the Norwood Model Railroad Club. Click here for more photos and story. NCNow photo.
informnny.com
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
northcountrynow.com
Special drum set in Madrid
Eddie Miller, a band drummer at Madrid-Waddington Central School, was honored by Mike Scriminger, of the Waydown Wailers, at the Madrid Dam Music Series Sept. 18. Miller was given the opportunity to perform after the Waydown Wailers concert. Photo submitted by Anna Campbell.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million. Watertown’s Jake Johnson, Alex Morgia of Sackets Harbor, and Toronto businessman Mark Hebert will invest in the building which sits in a foreign trade zone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Centennial Terrace fire is suspicious, say Ogdensburg police
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Ogdensburg over the weekend has been deemed suspicious. It happened Sunday morning in a first-floor apartment in Centennial Terrace. Police investigators say they are still piecing together what happened. “Of the status of the investigation, we have a suspect, we’re still conducting...
northcountrynow.com
Model train show today in Massena
Ed Lalonde, Louisville, shows Sue Cooley, CT, the Norwood Model Railroad Club’s modular model train setup, a large train made up of a combination of trains owned by its members, at the Annual Model Train, Toy & Collectible Expo. The event at the Massena Arena continues through Sunday at 4 p.m. For earlier story, click here. NCNow photo.
wamc.org
Resolution to censure mayor on Saranac Lake village trustees’ agenda Monday night
A Saranac Lake village trustee who was censured in June plans to put forth a motion to censure the mayor tonight. On June 27th, the Saranac Lake Board of Trustees voted to censure fellow trustee Rich Shapiro for “persistent disruptive conduct.” At the time he said it was an effort to silence him.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg Police Lieutenant suspended
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A police lieutenant in the city of Ogdensburg has been suspended. This took place on Sunday, September 25 when City Manager Stephen Jellie suspended Lieutenant Corey Maxner without pay. According to Jellie, the decision to suspend Maxner was pending a disciplinary investigation and hearing in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg police officer benched from football coaching duties following DWI
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Following a DWI arrest Saturday night, an Ogdensburg police officer has been benched from his coaching duties. Corey Maxner was charged after allegedly crashing his vehicle. According to Canton Central School District Superintendent Ron Burke, the 36-year-old police officer, Corey Maxner, coaches the varsity football...
WETM
Ogdensburg Mayor arrested again on false written statement charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested for a second time. According to the St. Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly’s second arrest took place on Friday, September 23. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that this arrest was connected to an investigation...
mynbc5.com
Four injured in single-vehicle crash in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — Four teens are recovering after being injured in a single-car crash in Tupper Lake. New York State Police said the crash happened on Lake Simond Road on Thursday. The driver and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A rear passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI arrest
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg police officer faces a DWI charge after allegedly crashing his vehicle Saturday night. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies charged 36-year-old Corey Maxner of Waddington, with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed his vehicle on State Route 310 in the Town of Canton.
wwnytv.com
Colton man faces several charges after fleeing a traffic stop
TOWN OF COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man faces several traffic violations after an arrest on Wednesday. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says, Timothy D Coventry, 34, of Colton was located by deputies travelling at an extremely high rate of speed on State Highway 56 in the Town of Potsdam. They say deputies did not pursue for safety reasons.
Comments / 0