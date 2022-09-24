Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Doing genealogy research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society can help
Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in- person as well as Zoom sessions are now being offered. There is a Monday morning workshop...
myedmondsnews.com
High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show
Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.
macaronikid.com
Local Pumpkin Patches for Your Fall Family Fun
Macaroni KID Kitsap has the scoop on everything harvest and Halloween happening locally, plus some cool crafts, fall projects, spooky recipes and more!. Local Pumpkin Patches in Kitsap County are listed and linked below. Visit our Calendar for everything going on this fall season for kids and families. Open daily...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Paint and Sip at The Rec Room Bar and Grill Oct. 5
The Rec Room Bar and Grill and owner of Pretty in Paint Tina Walter are hosting a paint and pallet event on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 7-10 p.m. where attendees can unwind and enjoy their favorite food and beverage while they get creative. Attendees will be painting homemade 14-by-16-inch pre-stained...
The Suburban Times
Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: The Lynnwood Convention Center is hiring
Do you want to join a fun, hardworking team of event professionals in the heart of Lynnwood?. We are currently accepting applications for the following:. Event Operations Team (part time) Dishwasher. Bartender. Banquet Server. Cook. Custodian. Banquet Captain. You can either click here to apply directly, or come meet us...
KOMO News
Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns
SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
lynnwoodtoday.com
School board Sept. 27 to consider student discipline policy, goals for 2022-23
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting is set to adopt new board policies regarding workforce secondary traumatic stress, accommodating students with seizure disorder and student discipline. Approving the workforce secondary traumatic stress policy will require the creation of a districtwide Workforce Mental Health...
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Another brown pelican spotting
Brown pelicans have been drawing interest along the Edmonds waterfront this week. This latest photo, taken Saturday morning, is tby Michael Lowell. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and...
myedmondsnews.com
Supersized houses: Bigger Edmonds homes reflect a national trend
Bigger is better; that’s been an American mantra for a century. Atlantic Magazine writer, Joe Pinsker nailed it:. “America is a place defined by bigness. It is infamous, both within its borders and abroad, for the size of its cars, its portions, its defense budget—and its houses.”. —...
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big bird
Dot September 26, 2022 (1:43 pm) Wondering if it’s taking a break along its migration route? Hope he/she is ok. Mark September 26, 2022 (1:49 pm) When I was a kid, you never saw pelicans at Westport. Now there are thousands of them. anonyme September 26, 2022 (2:11 pm)
KUOW
The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far
With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
q13fox.com
Praying Bremerton coach claims school district dragging feet reinstating him
BREMERTON, Wash. - The praying coach who put Bremerton School District in the national spotlight after fighting for his right to pray on the football field is making waves again. This time in an op-ed on FOX News, Coach Joe Kennedy complains his old employer is dragging their feet to...
My Clallam County
Donations to save two more local farms will now be matched by mystery donor
SEQUIM – Prime farmland in Clallam County continues to be converted to other uses, and that prevents it from ever being farmed again. There will always be that struggle to find the right balance between developing the homes and businesses needed for our growing communities, and maintaining the working farmlands and open spaces that make people want to live here in the first place.
The Stranger
Seattle Times' Danny Westneat Says Tips Are Too Damn High
I really did not want to believe it. Clearly, people were misreading Danny Westneat's column about how tips had, in recent times, become excessive. There is no way an established, educated, and upper-middle-class Seattle Times writer would ever post such a thing. But I was wrong. His September 22 column,...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington
Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Why does WSDOT do so much weekend summer work?
The following was published in the WSDOT (Washington State Department of Transportation) Blog. Fall has arrived and with it, thoughts of winter start creeping into our heads. At the same time, road workers are busily trying to get as much done as they can before the wet, cold weather arrives.
Yakima Herald Republic
Chinatown International District pushes back at expanded homeless shelter. Officials ask where else?
Chinatown International District pushes back at expanded homeless shelter. Officials ask where else?. For decades, Chinatown International District has felt shut out of big decisions about the future of its neighborhood. An expanded homeless shelter adds another layer.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County League of Women Voters announces live-streaming candidate forums
The Snohomish County League of Women Voters is hosting a series of live-streamed candidate forums that include the following local races:. Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney: Wednesday, Oct. 5 – 6:30 p.m. Legislative District 21: Tuesday, Oct 11, Senator – 5 p.m./Positions 1 and 2 – 6:30 p.m.
