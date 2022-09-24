Read full article on original website
Harry Kane says fans finally saw the ‘real England’ as skipper insists Three Lions in ‘good place’ ahead of World Cup
HARRY KANE believes fans got to see the “real England” after their fightback against Germany. The out-of-form Three Lions went into their final Nations League game on a miserable run of form. And even though they now head into the World Cup on a six-match winless run, the...
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT
Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
BBC
British Open 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan & Shaun Murphy knocked out
Ronnie O'Sullivan lost 4-1 to world number 63 Alexander Ursenbacher in the first round of the British Open. The seven-time world champion's error-strewn display saw him lose for a third time against the Swiss player, 26. Shaun Murphy also lost when he went in-off after potting the black in a...
Three-time Paralympic champion Hannah Russell retires
Three-time Paralympic champion Hannah Russell has announced her retirement.The Surrey born-swimmer, 26, won S12 400m freestyle silver at London 2012 and also collected two bronze medals on her Paralympics debut.Russell added a World Championships title the following year and won two golds at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, setting a new world record in the S12 100m backstroke.Having taken time out from the sport to focus on her mental health and wellbeing, during which she completed a first-class Sports Science degree from the University of Salford, Russell returned to the pool for the Tokyo Paralympics, where she retained her S12 100m...
England winger Abby Dow's World Cup dream was in tatters but now she's targeting global glory just six months after suffering a 'horrific' leg break... and she even used five different machines to speed up her recovery
As she lay on a stretcher and was carried from the Kingsholm pitch with her broken leg in a splint and an oxygen mask helping her breathe, Abby Dow’s World Cup dream was in tatters. The Red Roses wing, 24, has admitted as much. In April, Dow suffered a...
Sir Mo Farah told ‘age no barrier to success’ by London Marathon boss
Sir Mo Farah has been urged to take inspiration from world record holder Eliud Kipchoge ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon.Four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah has yet to announce his plans for the future beyond this weekend’s event, but race director Hugh Brasher believes the 39-year-old is far from a spent force at the top level.“I think that Eliud (who broke his own world record at the Berlin Marathon last Sunday) is proving – age 37 and he’s running a PB – that the age barriers that we used to think existed do not necessarily now exist,” said Brasher, who insisted...
Newcastle are 'set to return with a new bid for £45m Leicester star James Maddison in January - after two offers were rejected this summer - with the playmaker keen on the move to boost his England hopes'
Newcastle will make a third bid for Leicester's James Maddison in January, according to reports. The super-rich Premier League side made two offers for the playmaker this summer worth £40million and then £45m, the first of which Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers said 'might just cover three-quarters of his left leg'.
Gary O’Neil set to stay as Bournemouth boss under new owner William Foley despite Sean Dyche links
GARY O’NEIL is set for extra time as Bournemouth boss under new owner William Foley. The American businessman is about to conclude a takeover deal and deciding on a full-time gaffer will be his first priority. O’Neil, 39, has been in caretaker charge since Scott Parker was sacked last...
Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success
England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
