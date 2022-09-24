ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FanSided

Seahawks have won the Russell Wilson trade in a way you’d never expect

Have the Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade just three weeks into the 2022 season?. One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason involved Russell Wilson going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. While it was viewed as a universal win for the Broncos, they have not had the best of starts to the season, despite their 2-1 record. Their lone loss came against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting job in training camp.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best photos from Dolphins' hard-fought win over Bills

The Miami Dolphins pulled out an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday despite both teams dealing with injuries. Throughout the Week 3 contest, Josh Allen and company were able to move the ball up and down the field as much as they wanted, but Miami’s defense stiffened up when it came to along them to enter the end zone. Buffalo’s offense totaled just under 500 yards, but their drives only resulted in points three times.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Week 3 Snap Count Analysis vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of soul searching to do. After losing to the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals now stare a 1-2 record in the face with a road trip to Carolina on deck this week. Heading into Sunday's battle at State Farm Stadium, Arizona was relatively healthy...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#Inglewood#Nfl Opening Night#The Los Angeles#Sofi#The Atlanta Falcons#Falcons Quarterback#Tds#Mariota#Usc
247Sports

UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl

Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Atlanta Hawks Acquire Pascal Siakam In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Planning for the future is always smart. It’s good to take the long view. At the same time, it’s best to avoid doing so at the expense of the present. The same principles apply to NBA teams. Let’s say you’ve known you wanted to be a doctor since...
ATLANTA, GA

