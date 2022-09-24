Read full article on original website
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Leads NFL In This Crazy Stat So Far
Coming into the 2022 NFL season, expectations were low for the Seattle Seahawks. They decided not to address the quarterback situation in the offseason, instead having a training camp battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Smith was entering his third season with the franchise as he was Russell Wilson’s...
Bills lose in heated heartbreaker to Dolphins
After a game riddled with injuries, a blocked punt and problems with the heat, the Buffalo Bills fell short to the Miami Dolphins, 21-19, on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. Josh Schmit has a complete game recap:
What Derek Carr Said After Raiders Loss to the Titans
After the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, here is what Derek Carr said.
Seahawks have won the Russell Wilson trade in a way you’d never expect
Have the Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade just three weeks into the 2022 season?. One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason involved Russell Wilson going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. While it was viewed as a universal win for the Broncos, they have not had the best of starts to the season, despite their 2-1 record. Their lone loss came against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting job in training camp.
Colin Cowherd Has Troubling Admission On Lincoln Riley, USC Coaching Staff
FOX Sports 1's Colin Cowherd is one of the biggest USC supporters out there, but he had a bit of a troubling admission on Twitter Saturday night. After the Trojans sluggish performance vs. Oregon State in Corvallis, the syndicated radio host said, "As of this moment Beavers staff > USC staff. Mismatch."
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Looks Forward to Playing Alongside Deafening Dodgers Crowd
The Dodgers clinched home-field advantage through the NLCS with a win on Sunday against the Cardinals
Fans Are Furious With The Pac-12 Network This Saturday Night
One of the biggest games of the Pac-12 football season is unavailable to most viewers this Saturday night. The Oregon State Beavers are hosting the Trojans of USC at Reser tonight. Things are heating up, too. USC just took a 10-7 lead on the Beavs, thanks to a Travis Dye...
Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Actually Gets Contract Extension
Dodgers and reliever Daniel Hudson agree to a new deal.
Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins
The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Best photos from Dolphins' hard-fought win over Bills
The Miami Dolphins pulled out an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday despite both teams dealing with injuries. Throughout the Week 3 contest, Josh Allen and company were able to move the ball up and down the field as much as they wanted, but Miami’s defense stiffened up when it came to along them to enter the end zone. Buffalo’s offense totaled just under 500 yards, but their drives only resulted in points three times.
Cardinals Week 3 Snap Count Analysis vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of soul searching to do. After losing to the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals now stare a 1-2 record in the face with a road trip to Carolina on deck this week. Heading into Sunday's battle at State Farm Stadium, Arizona was relatively healthy...
Huskies Bump Up 3 Spots in AP Poll for Highest Ranking in 3 Seasons
The UW is one of four Pac-12 teams in the Top 25.
UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl
Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
Bill Belichick said he won’t ‘speculate wildly’ about Mac Jones’s injury
Belichick was also asked about Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe. The Patriots lost to the Ravens 37-26 on Sunday, falling to 1-2 on the season. The Red Sox also lost, falling 2-0 to the Yankees in a rain-shortened game in New York. Aaron Judge remained at 60 home runs this season.
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Update on His Knee Ahead of Surgery
The Chicago point guard is scheduled to undergo knee surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles.
USC Trojans open as 26-point favorites vs. Arizona State (college football odds)
Coming off a last-minute 17-14 victory over Oregon State, where USC's offense struggled for the first time this season, it would have been safe to assume the oddsmakers might be more cautious with the Trojans going forward. Think again. The Trojans opened as 26-point favorites for their home game ...
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
• Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and should be back Monday. • Eugenio Suárez (index finger) is likely going to be activated tomorrow. • Cal Raleigh (left thumb) is ‘really battling through’; playing time will be dictated by pain.”. Julio Rodriguez is the...
Atlanta Hawks Acquire Pascal Siakam In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Planning for the future is always smart. It’s good to take the long view. At the same time, it’s best to avoid doing so at the expense of the present. The same principles apply to NBA teams. Let’s say you’ve known you wanted to be a doctor since...
