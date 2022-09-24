Read full article on original website
ESPN
Spain upset 2-1 at home by Switzerland in Nations League
Spain suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League group A2 on Saturday with one game left to play. The Swiss held firm against last year's finalists for most of the game and handed...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League
On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
UEFA・
Croatia, Dutch advance in Nations League; France loses
PARIS (AP) — Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style on Sunday by winning their last Nations League games to qualify for the Final Four tournament next year. Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate the hosts to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points — six more than second-place Belgium. Defending Nations League and World Cup champion France lost 2-0 in Denmark but avoided relegation because of Austria’s defeat. It was the last match for the World Cup-bound teams before the competition starts in Qatar on Nov. 20. Qatar is in the Netherlands’ group at the World Cup along with Ecuador and Senegal.
Yardbarker
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
Delapierre steers France to 1st SailGP win in Cádiz regatta
Quentin Delapierre skippered Team France to its first SailGP victory by holding off Team USA’s Jimmy Spithill by three seconds in the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cádiz on Sunday. The victory moved the French into third place in the season standings after six of 11 regattas in...
BBC
Mathieu van der Poel arrested before World Championships road race
Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with assaulting two teenagers in Sydney the night before the men's World Championship road race. The 27-year-old, a Tour de France stage winner, was among the favourites to win Sunday's race in Wollongong. He was charged with two counts of...
Portugal vs Spain LIVE: Nations League latest as Cristiano Ronaldo STARTS – stream, TV channel, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: Hosts triumph in thrilling finale to fourth T20I after Mohammad Rizwan's 88 set up victory
Pakistan took England's final three wickets in six balls in a thrilling finale to seal a dramatic three-run victory and level their T20I series at 2-2. Mohammad Rizwan's 88 from 67 balls helped Pakistan post 166-5 after the hosts had been put in to bat by Moeen Ali, before England embarked on a run-chase that saw huge swings of momentum.
DAZN Buys ELEVEN Group, Gains Rights to Top Soccer Leagues in Portugal, Belgium
Live sports streaming service DAZN has struck a deal to buy global sports media business ELEVEN Group, which holds rights to the top soccer leagues in Portugal and Belgium. The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will boost DAZN’s offerings in Italy, German-speaking markets and Spain, where it already holds top league domestic soccer rights. Additionally, ELEVEN has a presence in Taiwan and other Southeast Asian markets, which will give DAZN a greater foothold in that region where the service is already market leader in Japan, the company said in a statement. The deal also includes ELEVEN-owned Team Whistle, which is...
Netherlands and Croatia reach Nations League final four, while defending champion France narrowly avoids relegation
The Netherlands and Croatia reached the Nations League final four with victories on Sunday, while defending World Cup champion France's struggles continued as Didier Deschamps' side narrowly avoided relegation following a 2-0 defeat to Denmark.
Nations League: Spain seeks elusive win in Portugal
MADRID (AP) — Coach Luis Enrique tried to stay optimistic about Spain’s chances of advancing in the Nations League following a disappointing home loss to Switzerland. After all, La Roja can still secure a spot in the finals with a win in Portugal on Tuesday. “We see it...
Team USA breaks Brazil's FIBA World Cup scoring record in 145-69 drubbing of South Korea
Things are going well Down Under for Team USA. Very well. The women's national basketball team broke the FIBA Women's World Cup scoring mark in a rout of South Korea during the group phase of the 2022 World Cup in Sydney, Australia. It was a record the USA surprisingly did not hold.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Malta tops list for best winter holiday bargains ahead of Spain and Portugal
Malta is the holiday destination offering the lowest prices on winter sun getaways this year. The Mediterranean island took the top spot for the most budget-friendly over the winter months, with a week-long break coming in at £333 per person, including flights, according to new analysis. A review by...
Italy Qualify For UEFA Nations League Finals As Gianluigi Donnarumma Halts Hungary
Italy finally have something to celebrate in 2022.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
The remarkable advice given to Ronald Araujo by Barcelona on surgery decision
The subject of great debate in Barcelona at the start of this week has been Ronald Araujo. Following an avulsion injury suffered with Uruguay last Friday, Araujo was faced with a choice of how to treat it. Either he could have surgery, likely missing the World Cup, or follow a more conservative treatment, hoping to make it.
