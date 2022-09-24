ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Spain upset 2-1 at home by Switzerland in Nations League

Spain suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League group A2 on Saturday with one game left to play. The Swiss held firm against last year's finalists for most of the game and handed...
MLS
FOX Sports

Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League

On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Croatia, Dutch advance in Nations League; France loses

PARIS (AP) — Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style on Sunday by winning their last Nations League games to qualify for the Final Four tournament next year. Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate the hosts to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points — six more than second-place Belgium. Defending Nations League and World Cup champion France lost 2-0 in Denmark but avoided relegation because of Austria’s defeat. It was the last match for the World Cup-bound teams before the competition starts in Qatar on Nov. 20. Qatar is in the Netherlands’ group at the World Cup along with Ecuador and Senegal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Ellison
Person
Tom Slingsby
BBC

Mathieu van der Poel arrested before World Championships road race

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with assaulting two teenagers in Sydney the night before the men's World Championship road race. The 27-year-old, a Tour de France stage winner, was among the favourites to win Sunday's race in Wollongong. He was charged with two counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussies#Sailgp#Sea Legs#Team Australia
Variety

DAZN Buys ELEVEN Group, Gains Rights to Top Soccer Leagues in Portugal, Belgium

Live sports streaming service DAZN has struck a deal to buy global sports media business ELEVEN Group, which holds rights to the top soccer leagues in Portugal and Belgium.  The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will boost DAZN’s offerings in Italy, German-speaking markets and Spain, where it already holds top league domestic soccer rights. Additionally, ELEVEN has a presence in Taiwan and other Southeast Asian markets, which will give DAZN a greater foothold in that region where the service is already market leader in Japan, the company said in a statement. The deal also includes ELEVEN-owned Team Whistle, which is...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
buckinghamshirelive.com

Malta tops list for best winter holiday bargains ahead of Spain and Portugal

Malta is the holiday destination offering the lowest prices on winter sun getaways this year. The Mediterranean island took the top spot for the most budget-friendly over the winter months, with a week-long break coming in at £333 per person, including flights, according to new analysis. A review by...
WORLD
Yardbarker

The remarkable advice given to Ronald Araujo by Barcelona on surgery decision

The subject of great debate in Barcelona at the start of this week has been Ronald Araujo. Following an avulsion injury suffered with Uruguay last Friday, Araujo was faced with a choice of how to treat it. Either he could have surgery, likely missing the World Cup, or follow a more conservative treatment, hoping to make it.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy