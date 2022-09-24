ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Comments / 0

Related
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Goodness Gracious

Congratulations to Goodness Gracious for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 11am. Goodness Gracious is located at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in the Fountains at Gateway) and can be contacted at 615-603-7834.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Gallatin Main Street Festival Returns Oct. 1

Bring the family and invite your friends to the Gallatin Main Street Festival, an annual event in downtown Gallatin, on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Though it is the older of city’s two events, it has grown in size to over 200 vendors and in excess of 30,000 visitors!
GALLATIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Bethesda News: Hummingbirds are amazing creatures, watching them is a gift from God

Thought for the week — Although you do not know precisely what you need — or when you need it — God does. So trust His timing. Are you a person who LOVES to enjoy the beauty of God’s MAJESTIC wonders of the earth? I know we are. What has amazed Russell and me so much this summer, as well as now, is watching the hummingbirds. I do not think we have ever had as many as we have this year. They amaze me. What really amazed me was when my friend Delores Gilreath sent me a picture of an ALBINO hummingbird at their feeder. It was amazing. She even had the editor of “Birds and Blooms” magazine contact her and ask permission to print it. Of course she said “yes.” I asked her to forward it to Derby, at Williamson Herald, so I could share with you all. Just another one of God’s AMAZING creation.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brentwood, TN
Government
City
Brentwood, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Brentwood, TN
Lifestyle
Rutherford Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WOODBURY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Just Plane Fun Days shows off aircraft at Clarksville Regional Airport | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Regional Airport hosted a new event for the community on Saturday: their first Just Plane Fun Day. A number of different types of airplanes and helicopters were stretched across the area of Outlaw Field just outside the airport’s terminal. The event featured local vendors, food trucks, inflatables, and, for a fee, visitors could take a ride in an airplane or helicopter.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: September 26, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playground Equipment#Synthetic Grass#Drums
helpmechas.com

Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two women, child escape after fire breaks out at home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two women and a child were able to safely escape without injury after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their home in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire on Walton Drive on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. Flames came from...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Chapel Hill residents call for changes to railroad crossing

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live here are raising concerns about a railroad overpass after three siblings died there on Saturday. Those who take the route everyday said it is a dangerous road and believe the crash could have been prevented. Tina Foster said she travels Depot Street...
CHAPEL HILL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Fires claim two barns in twelve hours

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Chief Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
ADAMS, TN
radio7media.com

Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County

ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy