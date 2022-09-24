Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Goodness Gracious
Congratulations to Goodness Gracious for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 11am. Goodness Gracious is located at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in the Fountains at Gateway) and can be contacted at 615-603-7834.
Fire damages McDougal’s restaurant in Nashville
Nashville Fire Department working to determine what exactly sparked a fire at McDougal's Chicken Fingers and Wings in Nashville Monday afternoon.
Nashville Parent
Gallatin Main Street Festival Returns Oct. 1
Bring the family and invite your friends to the Gallatin Main Street Festival, an annual event in downtown Gallatin, on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Though it is the older of city’s two events, it has grown in size to over 200 vendors and in excess of 30,000 visitors!
williamsonherald.com
Bethesda News: Hummingbirds are amazing creatures, watching them is a gift from God
Thought for the week — Although you do not know precisely what you need — or when you need it — God does. So trust His timing. Are you a person who LOVES to enjoy the beauty of God’s MAJESTIC wonders of the earth? I know we are. What has amazed Russell and me so much this summer, as well as now, is watching the hummingbirds. I do not think we have ever had as many as we have this year. They amaze me. What really amazed me was when my friend Delores Gilreath sent me a picture of an ALBINO hummingbird at their feeder. It was amazing. She even had the editor of “Birds and Blooms” magazine contact her and ask permission to print it. Of course she said “yes.” I asked her to forward it to Derby, at Williamson Herald, so I could share with you all. Just another one of God’s AMAZING creation.
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
clarksvillenow.com
Just Plane Fun Days shows off aircraft at Clarksville Regional Airport | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Regional Airport hosted a new event for the community on Saturday: their first Just Plane Fun Day. A number of different types of airplanes and helicopters were stretched across the area of Outlaw Field just outside the airport’s terminal. The event featured local vendors, food trucks, inflatables, and, for a fee, visitors could take a ride in an airplane or helicopter.
Photo of the Week: September 26, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Main Street in East Nashville
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
helpmechas.com
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
WSMV
Two women, child escape after fire breaks out at home
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two women and a child were able to safely escape without injury after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their home in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire on Walton Drive on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. Flames came from...
WSMV
Chapel Hill residents call for changes to railroad crossing
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live here are raising concerns about a railroad overpass after three siblings died there on Saturday. Those who take the route everyday said it is a dangerous road and believe the crash could have been prevented. Tina Foster said she travels Depot Street...
WSMV
Fires claim two barns in twelve hours
ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Chief Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
WSMV
McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings believed to be ‘total loss’ after fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lunchtime at McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings Hillsboro Village location was interrupted Monday after Nashville Firefighters arrived to investigate a fire. NFD crews were sent to the restaurant after receiving reports of a building fire around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke showing...
WSMV
The ‘unexpected’ violation fee for parking in Nashville can be 7 times the cost of parking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Art McDonald knows in Nashville’s Midtown area you have to walk before you can park. “It’s a zoo. It’s a crap shoot at best,” McDonald said. “Sometimes you have to park five or six blocks away.”. It’s how McDonald and his...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
radio7media.com
Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
WSMV
Drivers shocked when hit with large parking lot fines in Nashville - Tonight at 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parking lots in Nashville and popular vacation sites like Florida or St. Louis are issuing a huge parking fine that drivers never see coming. “I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked,” said one parking lot customer. “…and I said, ‘oh my gosh, you’re kidding?’”
Nashville all-girls school updates gender guidelines to be more inclusive
A private all-girls school in Nashville has adopted new guidelines to address gender diversity and identity at the school.
Volunteers pick up trash, help curb violence in Napier neighborhood
A major cleanup happened Sunday in a neighborhood into which the city's been pumping money to reduce crime.
